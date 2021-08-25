IIT Madras Announces India's First Indigenous, Motorised And Customised Wheelchair

Indian Institute of Technology Madras has said that it developed India’s first indigenous motorised wheelchair vehicle that can be used not only on roads but even on uneven terrains.

Called ‘NeoBolt’, it has a maximum speed of 25 kmph and travels up to 25 km per charge. It empowers wheelchair users with a convenient, safe and low-cost mode of outdoor mobility when compared to cars, auto rickshaws or modified scooters. It is powered by a lithium-ion battery that will give 25 km for every charge.

The wheelchair was developed by a team led by Prof. Sujatha Srinivasan from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and has been commercialised through a startup called ‘NeoMotion.’

Highlighting the vision behind developing these products, the professor said, “Our centre’s vision is to transform the disability landscape in India by creating functional and affordable assistive devices. How often do you see a wheelchair user at a school, an office, a shop or a theatre? Wheelchair users are typically restricted to the four walls of their home, which affects their community participation and their ability to contribute to the economy.”

“NeoFly is the first Indian wheelchair that is customised to the user. It is built to provide comfort, efficient propulsion, higher manoeuvrability and superior ergonomics. The motor-powered attachment, NeoBolt, converts NeoFly into a safe, road-worthy vehicle that can navigate any kind of terrain that we may normally encounter - drive through unpaved streets or climb a steep gradient. And do this comfortably as it has suspensions to absorb the shocks,” added Prof. Srinivasan.

Swostik Sourav Dash, co-founder and CEO of NeoMotion, said, “NeoFly and NeoBolt are presently being used by over 600 users across 28 States in India. The feedback has been positive. The demo units are available in 15 dealer outlets and four rehabilitation centres in major cities. With our unique NeoFit system, the entire customisation is done remotely, so that a well-fitting NeoFly lands at the user’s doorstep.”

“NeoFly personalised wheelchair is available at Rs. 39,900 and NeoBolt motorised add-on is available at Rs 55,000. We offer convenient EMI options. Users can pre-book their orders with us for just Rs 1,000 by registering on our website.”

It is estimated that around three lakh wheelchairs are sold annually in India, of which 2.5 lakh are imported. Nearly 95 percent of all wheelchairs sold in India are ‘one-size-fits-all,’ which restricts mobility, damages health, and lowers self-confidence.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here