IIT Madras Develops AI to Restore Old, Damaged Photos and Videos Using Neural Networks

If ever weather has played wicked by blurring or damaging your most favourite images and videos, then this new technology can fix it by restoring them in instant. A new technology, the brainchild of IIT Madras under the leadership of Dr A.N. Rajagopalan, exploits the power of artificial neural networks to bring degraded images back to life.

Dr Rajagopalan, the chair professor of Sterlite Technologies in the Electrical Engineering department at IIT Madras came up with this novel technology of cleaning old, damaged photographs or videos marred by weather conditions such as rain, haze, hail, and more. He worked in collaboration with his assistants Maitreya Suin and Kuldeep Purohit.

As bad weather causes significant loss of image quality, it adversely affects the performance of computer vision systems meant for autonomous driving, drone imaging and surveillance. In order to facilitate smooth surveillance by restoring degraded CCTV footage, images taken by security drones, or other cameras in locations experiencing extreme weather conditions, this technology can prove useful.

This new digital technology uses a network of artificial neural groups as restoring the degraded portions and cleansing the image was nearly impossible with a single neural network. The process is carried out in two stages. In the first stage of degradation localization, the neural network identifies and removes the degraded parts of the photos. Whereas in the second stage of degrading region guided restoration, the image is cleared with the help of information collected from the first step.

This technology outperforms the existing methods as it uses new methods of distillation for image restoration along with the prediction of degraded locations.

The team has tested their model’s efficiency using the publicly available database of environmental agents like rain streak, haze, raindrop and motion blur.

Although researchers have mainly targeted their technology towards surveillance tasks but they have suggested, soon it can be applied for restoring physical images and will help preserve memories.

