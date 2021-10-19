IIT Madras Researchers Develop Energy-efficient White Light Emitting Crystal

A group of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has developed a white light-emitting crystal that can potentially replace the conventional high-cost material used in making LED (light-emitting diode) products such as lights and displays. The crystalline material called halide-perovskites was synthesised in the laboratory, and emitted an intense white light when its structure was distorted, reported Times of India. Aravind Kumar Chandiran, professor, department of chemical engineering, explained that it was “not a random synthesis” and the team did it with “selective atomic precision”. Prof Aravind led the research team along with prof Ranjit Kumar Nanda B from the department of physics.

During the synthesisation process, the IIT Madras researchers added specific composition of atoms inside and introduced distortion which led to the emission of the intense white light.

“This indigenously developed bright white light emitter can potentially replace the conventional high cost material and phenomenally save the energy cost per lumens,”Chandiran was quoted as saying by TOI.

Halide-perovskites, according to the researchers, have unusual optoelectronic or light-emitting properties, with high light-to-current conversion efficiencies. While the distorted perovskite can independently be used as a white light emitter, it also has the advantage of being used as phosphor - a solid material that emits light - in combination with blue LEDs to produce white light, the researchers said.

Conventionally, blue, red and green LEDs are combined to produce white light, but the use of such indirect techniques is inefficient, and has forced researchers to look for something that can directly emit white light.

This innovation by IIT Madras researchers has already been patented, and even received the Government of India’s SERB-Technology Award recently. The team also received a grant of Rs 30 lakh which they plan to use for making LEDs using the distorted perovskite material.

The group of researchers, along with publishing their work, has also proposed a design strategy for scientists to produce white light emitters.

