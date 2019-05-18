English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIT Professor Reveals the 'Rocket Science' Behind Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Excellence
With a unique action, Bumrah will be key to India's chances in the upcoming World Cup with many experts believing the 25-year old pacer will make all the difference.
Rated as one of the best bowlers of his generation, Jasprit Bumrah's success is down to 'reverse Magnus force', according to IIT-Kanpur professor Sanjay Mittal.
Mittal, in one study, has said Bumrah's speed, seam position and rotational speed of 1,000 RPM gives 0.1 spin ratio for the ball, which puts it into reverse Magnus effect regime.
"A downward force on a ball by Bumrah causes it to dip sharply, which batsmen find difficult to pick," Mittal was quoted as saying by www.inshorts.com.
With a unique action, Bumrah will be key to India's chances in the upcoming World Cup with many experts believing the 25-year-old pacer will make all the difference.
Bumrah recently helped Mumbai Indians win a record fourth Indian Premier League title. The Ahmedabad-born quick has so far taken 82 wickets in 77 IPL matches, 85 wickets in 49 ODIs, 49 wickets in 10 Tests and 51 in 42 T20Is.
