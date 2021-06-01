'I'll Be There For You': Friends Reunite after 16 Years, Viral Post Melts Hearts Online

After the 90s iconic sitcom Friends reunion -The One Where They Get Back Together — recently made a comeback, fans are only left with nostalgia, remembering their long-lost friends. Recently, two childhood friends got reunited after a long gap of 16 years. The pictures shared on Twitter went viral as they melt numerous hearts.

Twitter user Mandyuploaded two pictures – one from her childhood days and the other after she met with her friend after 16 years. The girl rejoiced the moment as she was in tears while sharing the post online. Along with the pictures, Mandy wrote, “She found her bestie after 16 years” and accompanied it with crying emojis. The girls looked adorable in their childhood photo, while now both of them have grown up to be beautiful lasses.

I found my bestie after 16 years !!!!! pic.twitter.com/zkV88Uxu8K— MANDY (@mandyretsuko) May 31, 2021

Ever since the post has been shared, it gained over 17.7k retweets and 245.6 k likes. Many flooded the post with numerous heartfelt reactions. One of the users called this reunion “sweet," while another requested everyone to make their comment viral to help them unite with their “long lost best friend Jade from daycare."

OMG can y’all make this go viral so I can find my long lost best friend Jade from daycare LMAO pic.twitter.com/B9gWoCW3gb— Mrs. Hyde (@kittyonceee) May 31, 2021

Here are a few other reactions:

I love happy endings… this is my story tooo— SISTER'S CIRCLE WOMEN SUPPORT NETWORK (@SisterWomen) May 31, 2021

Omgggg y’all are sooo pretty— isbb (@kehlxrue) May 31, 2021

Omg omg OMG!! This makes me want to try and find my bestie from the 5th grade!— MJ From My Porch (@MjPorch) May 31, 2021

This is giving me hope cause I still haven’t found my first bestie since 3rd grade — jackzwrld (@rainjackz) May 31, 2021

A few days back, one such reunion video of two military friends catching up after three years went viral.

This is the best brounion I’ve ever seen . Military best friends reunite after 3 years apart ❤ chattyrabbit914 pic.twitter.com/MQ85QKPurX— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) April 7, 2021

Twitter handle GoodNewsCorrespondent uploaded the clip last month. The caption of the clip called it"the best bunion."The video was pure joy. The wife of one of the men in the video said that the footage was of her husband and his best friend. Their families were stationed in Japan together for 3 years and in 2015, they were moved to Florida and then to Hawaii. It was her husband’s college graduation party. His best friend and the wife arranged this great surprise for him.

