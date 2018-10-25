GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Ku Klux Klan Member Coaching His Kid 'White Power' is Drawing the Internet's Ire

Hate is taught, not born.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 25, 2018, 11:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ku Klux Klan Member Coaching His Kid 'White Power' is Drawing the Internet's Ire
Hate is taught, not born.
Loading...
Hate is taught, not born. As kids, bigotry is taught to children - they imitate the actions they see their parents, peer and society at large do and emulate it.

A video from BBC, shows just that - a parent who is part of the Ku Klux Klan is teaching his kid the ideology of the White supremacist group. The video features a dad and a young song both dressed in the KKK's signature robes, screaming, "White power."

The video also shows how the father answers the question "Why did you dress your kid up in Klan clothes?" with "I just want him to be proud of his heritage. If being proud of his heritage makes him racist, then I'll teach him to be racist, you know?"

On being asked if he is a 'white supremacist', he adds, "yeah, I believe that the whites are supreme. I believe that we are God's chosen people."

The original video was posted by BBC One on Facebook in end-August and has over 5 million views.



A tweet which had a segment of the video has been drawing the Internet's wrath afresh.



















It also showed how race is taught, not born with a person.











Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...