'I'll Vote for it': Roach Turns into Overnight Celebrity after Being Clicked Inside White House

In an awkward incident, a cockroach was photographed inside the White House during a press briefing this week.
The trespassing roach was captured on camera by White House correspondent Brian J Karem who posted the image on Twitter, it seems, at the expense of President Donald Trump himself.
NOW: few reporters but a nice big cockroach at the WH. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/hazUo2FWav— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 11, 2020
The image of the roach drew several hilarious reactions on social media, even as the mood in the US remained somber. With over 1.8 million positive COVID-19 cases and over 81,000 deaths, several parts of the US remain under lockdown, even as the economy continues to nosedive.
Amid the crisis, the photo of the roach, however, managed to bring some cheer on social media, but mostly at the expense of Trump.
Yes, we know Trump is at the White House.— Leena wash your hands you detty (@LeenaLovesLife) May 11, 2020
Don Junior has entered the chat— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) May 11, 2020
I’ll vote for it— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 11, 2020
Not just Trump, his advisors Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller were also not spared the rep'roach'ful trolling among others.
Looks more like Stephen Miller to me.— Lise Writing Rebel Horton (@lisekimhorton) May 11, 2020
The presence of roaches and smell of sulfur indicates Jared Kushner will soon be making an appearance.— Halladay in Cambodia (@HalladayIn) May 11, 2020
Not a cockroach - he's the latest District Court nominee, visiting the White House to pledge his loyalty.— paul takakjian (@ptakakjian) May 11, 2020
Did you score an interview with this new cabinet member?— Ya know, whatever (@AliciLee) May 11, 2020
The Trump White House in a nutshell.— Megan Sutherland (@megansuthe) May 11, 2020
Next chief of staff— Peter the Curve Flattener (@arrogantz) May 11, 2020
Some, however, expressed sympathy. But only for the roach.
Have some respect for the roach please.— brenda (@kerrylee214) May 11, 2020
This is not the first time that cockroaches have come in the news in connection to the White House. In 2017, it was widely reported that the building was heavily infested with cockroaches, rats and mice and even ants.