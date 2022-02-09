UK’s Rotherham Suffers Multiple Power Cuts Daily, Thanks to Illegal Cannabis Farming

Residents living in Rotherham, UK have been experiencing frequent power cuts in their area not because of a fault in the power grid or a storm but due to the rising numbers of illegal cannabis farms that steal power from the main supply. According to a report by Daily Star, drug producers consume massive amounts of electricity for their indoor cannabis farms. The cannabis plants growing inside a room require light, heat and humidity which is provided through artificial lighting. To power the lighting equipment, these criminals tend to steal electricity which results in power outages in the area. In a bid to curb the menace caused by the cannabis farmers, police reportedly launched a crackdown on the criminals in Rotherham. The police officers seized around 6,797 cannabis plants and shut down 61 farms in just three months. The street value of these drugs is said to be a whopping £6.8million or Rs 68.7 crore. Besides this, the police even managed to arrest 25 suspected cannabis farmers in the South Yorkshire town which is believed to be under control of 17 gangs.

As per a local MP Sarah Champion, cannabis farming has become quite rampant in Rotherham and leads to power cuts sometimes up to four times a day. She further claimed that “there are modern slaves that are physically inside the properties. And then rival gangs will have turf wars.”

The frequent power cut has been disrupting the day-to-day lives of the residents who rely on electricity to use the gas boiler and other electrical devices. One resident told Daily Star that his lights had become like a Christmas tree that keeps going on and off. Meanwhile, another user highlighted that the power cut leaves her in the lurch as she cannot clean or cook without a functioning gas boiler.

To step up efforts against the problem, Rotherham’s community safety partnership has roped in the electricity board to eradicate the cannabis gangs from the town. Moreover, the district police commander chief, Supt Steve also emphasized the need to take dedicated action against such criminals who are causing trouble to the residents.

