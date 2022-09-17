Illusionist David Blaine Terrifies Jimmy Fallon by 'Eating' Bowl of Nails, Spitting Out Frog

Illusion artist David Blaine did a number on The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon with a nail-eating stunt. Known to take on such risky stunts, Blaine seemingly ate a bowl full of nails, leaving Fallon flabbergasted. At first, Blaine starts gobbling down the nails like you might do a bowl of popcorn- no big deal. The camera zooms in on his face, and like the master trickster that he is, there’s no visible indication of a sleight of hand. He then asks Fallon to push at his nostril. He indulges, and out comes a nail.

Blaine proceeds to spit out a number of nails through his mouth as well as nostrils. If you thought that the best part of the trick was over with that, you might want to sit down. The showstopper is yet to arrive. After building some tension, Blaine, who suddenly seems to have water in his mouth, spits out a whole, live frog. The camera even shows you the frog croaking away, unperturbed.

“He’s going to have trouble at TSA security,” commented comedian Pete Lee. “The frog is a paid actor,” wrote an Instagram user. “Those nails looked overcooked and underseasoned,” said another. “What in the actual blissful magical melody of Twisted Metal Helen Keller sorcery is going on here?” asked yet another.

Blaine is known for his risky performances of endurance. His major stunts include locking himself in a fishbowl, trapping himself in a block of ice for two days in Times Square, and standing freely atop a thin, tall pillar for 35 hours in New York City. His first stunt was ‘buried underground’ in a glass coffin for seven days and night. He was placed underneath a 3-ton water-filled tank surviving only on liquids. He performed this task in 1999 in Manhattan, New York.

He also performed ‘drowned alive’ stunt, where he lived inside water, filled sphere for a week. He was put inside the tank along with the necessary tubing attached for water and nutrition. The challenge was ended as he removed the oxygen tube and attempt to break the breath-holding record of 8 minutes, 58 seconds which he failed, pulled out at 7 minutes. The stunt took place at Lincoln Center in New York in 2006.

