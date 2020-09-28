'I'm 19, I Paid More Taxes Than Trump’: POTUS Paid Just $750 Income Tax and Netizens are Outraged

US President Donald Trump, also a billionaire, paid no income taxes in ten of the last 15 years. While millions of Americans, who were probably struggling to make ends meet and working multiple jobs to pay their bills, paid thousands of dollars as taxes, the POTUS managed to avoid paying income tax for over a decade.

According to a scathing report by The New York Times, Trump paid just USD 750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House. Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only president in modern times not to make them public, paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years. He campaigned for office as a billionaire real estate mogul and successful businessman.

Speaking at a news conference at the White House, Trump dismissed the report as fake news and said he has paid taxes, though he gave no specifics. The disclosure, which the Times said comes from tax return data it obtained extending over two decades, comes at a pivotal moment ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday and weeks before a divisive election against Democrat Joe Biden.

The president vowed that information about his taxes will all be revealed. But he offered no timeline for the disclosure and made similar promises during the 2016 campaign on which he never followed through. In fact, the president has fielded court challenges against those seeking access to his returns, including the U.S. House, which is suing for access to Trump’s tax returns as part of congressional oversight.

Soon after the revelation, enraged Americans flooded Twitter with posts about how they paid more taxes than Trump, despite probably making a fraction of what he did as a real estate giant. In fact, US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to share how she had paid thousands of dollars in taxes as a bartender. "Donald Trump has never cared for our country more than he cares for himself. A walking scam," she wrote in the tweet.

In 2016 & ‘17, I paid thousands of dollars a year in taxes *as a bartender.*Trump paid $750.He contributed less to funding our communities than waitresses & undocumented immigrants.Donald Trump has never cared for our country more than he cares for himself. A walking scam. https://t.co/VZChbp8htu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 28, 2020

raise your hand if you paid more taxes than Donald trump — kathryn gallagher (@kathryng) September 28, 2020

Here's what others have to say:

I'm a graduate student and an immigrant, who's only spent 1.5 years in the US so far. I don't get to vote, I don't get unemployment, but I've paid more income tax than Donald Trump ‍♂️ https://t.co/e4jSy4ZE7K — Katharin Tai (@Whitey_chan) September 28, 2020

I pay 300USD/month. 3,600USD yearly.I can't believe how people in US allow this man to govern the country?!He's laughing at you. Looking down on you. Controlling you.#DonaldTrump https://t.co/YBmyyoqR5A — Type:3 (@Type317) September 28, 2020

Seems like I've paid more income tax *in the last 15 years* in the US than Trumpy. (ex visa holder) https://t.co/jT5CX37ItU — steven green (@sjplep) September 28, 2020

Hell, I pay more income tax than Donald Trump does a year per month. https://t.co/EoOpxFZWzh — cd r (@krfsm) September 28, 2020

I'm a pensioner and I paid twice as much as him this year, And a dam-site more while working all my working life, https://t.co/SVu53Mpy0q — Rapscallion#3.5%#Rejoin (@RonConnolly9) September 28, 2020

All Of Us Paid More Taxes Than Trump..... pic.twitter.com/cpKzLuqfS0 — DJ First Class™ (@1DJFirstClass) September 28, 2020

So basically I've spent more on board exams than Trump paid in taxes. — EEE Moin MD, MBE (@eemoin) September 27, 2020

My child paid more in taxes as a student working part time than Trump !! And still doesn’t qualify for COVID19 relief for students program!! — Mesa (@Endgame2021) September 27, 2020

I’m a 19 year old Dunkin Donuts employee and I paid more taxes than Trump pic.twitter.com/5ex62LbNo0 — Mel The Horny Police (@ShoeSimps) September 27, 2020

As a graduate student teaching assistant living on mac and cheese and fueled by beer in the 1980s I paid more taxes than Trump in 2016 and 2017. — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) September 28, 2020

During his first general election debate against Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, Clinton said that perhaps Trump wasn’t releasing his tax returns because he had paid nothing in federal taxes. Trump interrupted her to say, “That makes me smart."