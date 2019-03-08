LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

'I'm A Proud Mother': Swastika Mukherjee Hits Back at Trolls Over 'Saggy Boobs' Comments

After actress Swastika Mukherjee posted a picture of herself modelling an outfit, the most number of comments on the photo were pointing out that her 'boobs were saggy.'

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 8, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'I'm A Proud Mother': Swastika Mukherjee Hits Back at Trolls Over 'Saggy Boobs' Comments
After actress Swastika Mukherjee posted a picture of herself modelling an outfit, the most number of comments on the photo were pointing out that her 'boobs were saggy.'
Loading...
The year is 2019. Topless women on magazine covers don't lead to gawking anymore. What irks men, however, is a woman being comfortable with her own body, which doesn't fit their 'conventional ideals of beauty.' They go out of their way to make sure the women knows the blasphemous act she has committed.

Seem a little far-fetched? That's exactly what happened to actress Swastika Mukherjee, after she posted a picture of herself on Instagram.

On Instagram, the veteran actress who has worked extensively in movies across various film industries in India, posted a picture of herself modelling a dress for a designer.


While there were several comments on how she is rocking the outfit, another section of comments also stood one - ones that focused solely on her breasts.

 

gross comments 1


 

gross comments 2


 


Responding to the comments about her breasts, Mukherjee took to Twitter to explain how she got them from being a mother, and how 'saggy boobs' are very, very normal.











She also called out the irony of it being International Women's Day, but men still feel that it is their right to constantly go out of their way to make sure women know what their unsolicited opinions about their bodies are.

Her response garnered her positive reactions as well.





Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram