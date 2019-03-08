'I'm A Proud Mother': Swastika Mukherjee Hits Back at Trolls Over 'Saggy Boobs' Comments
After actress Swastika Mukherjee posted a picture of herself modelling an outfit, the most number of comments on the photo were pointing out that her 'boobs were saggy.'
Seem a little far-fetched? That's exactly what happened to actress Swastika Mukherjee, after she posted a picture of herself on Instagram.
On Instagram, the veteran actress who has worked extensively in movies across various film industries in India, posted a picture of herself modelling a dress for a designer.
While there were several comments on how she is rocking the outfit, another section of comments also stood one - ones that focused solely on her breasts.
Responding to the comments about her breasts, Mukherjee took to Twitter to explain how she got them from being a mother, and how 'saggy boobs' are very, very normal.
i had posted this picture on Instagram and all I heard was ‘WHY DO YOU HAVE SAGGY BOOBS?!’ Why are men always commenting on women’s saggy boobs ?? Breast feed a child for years and then talk fuckers. I am proud of my saggy boobs. I am a proud mother. I didn’t use pumps. pic.twitter.com/x90VMEa9DD
— Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) March 7, 2019
I breastfed my child and I will do the same again if life gives me a chance. When I work as a heroine I wear UNDERWIRED BRAS that hold my breasts upright just the way the world wants to see them, when I am not working I give a FUCK. Do hell with the world.
— Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) March 7, 2019
YES I have saggy boobs. and I love them. keep complaining and enjoy yourselves.
— Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) March 7, 2019
She also called out the irony of it being International Women's Day, but men still feel that it is their right to constantly go out of their way to make sure women know what their unsolicited opinions about their bodies are.
Her response garnered her positive reactions as well.
Didi, it's very simple. Some people just don't process what they say. They have no control over their mind. All they can do is sit cowardly behind their mobile screens and judge. I am happy that you are standing up against such regressive mindset.
— Dhumketu (@acharyasayan) March 8, 2019
Your body your right.
— Moumita Tarafdar (@tarafdarm) March 7, 2019
