'I'm A Proud Mother': Swastika Mukherjee Hits Back at Trolls Over 'Saggy Boobs' Comments



i had posted this picture on Instagram and all I heard was ‘WHY DO YOU HAVE SAGGY BOOBS?!’ Why are men always commenting on women’s saggy boobs ?? Breast feed a child for years and then talk fuckers. I am proud of my saggy boobs. I am a proud mother. I didn’t use pumps. pic.twitter.com/x90VMEa9DD



I breastfed my child and I will do the same again if life gives me a chance. When I work as a heroine I wear UNDERWIRED BRAS that hold my breasts upright just the way the world wants to see them, when I am not working I give a FUCK. Do hell with the world.

YES I have saggy boobs. and I love them. keep complaining and enjoy yourselves.



Didi, it's very simple. Some people just don't process what they say. They have no control over their mind. All they can do is sit cowardly behind their mobile screens and judge. I am happy that you are standing up against such regressive mindset.

Your body your right.



The year is 2019. Topless women on magazine covers don't lead to gawking anymore. What irks men, however, is a woman being comfortable with her own body, which doesn't fit their 'conventional ideals of beauty.' They go out of their way to make sure the women knows the blasphemous act she has committed.Seem a little far-fetched? That's exactly what happened to actress Swastika Mukherjee, after she posted a picture of herself on Instagram.On Instagram, the veteran actress who has worked extensively in movies across various film industries in India, posted a picture of herself modelling a dress for a designer.While there were several comments on how she is rocking the outfit, another section of comments also stood one - ones that focused solely on her breasts.Responding to the comments about her breasts, Mukherjee took to Twitter to explain how she got them from being a mother, and how 'saggy boobs' are very, very normal.She also called out the irony of it being International Women's Day, but men still feel that it is their right to constantly go out of their way to make sure women know what their unsolicited opinions about their bodies are.Her response garnered her positive reactions as well.