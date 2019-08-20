Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'I’m at My Own Pace Now': George RR Martin is Glad 'Game of Thrones' is Over

Martin said that he found the ending of the highly-popular television show 'freeing'.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 20, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
'I’m at My Own Pace Now': George RR Martin is Glad 'Game of Thrones' is Over
Image of George RR Martin, courtesy of Instagram.
The finale of the epic Game of Thrones may have left fans dissatisfied with a storm of criticism engulfing the shows' makers, but according to a story published in The Guardian, the series' creator George RR Martin has insisted that the outcry over the television adaptation of his fantasy series won't change what he writes next.

In an interview with Observer, Martin said that he found the ending of the television show "freeing" and while he still has two more novels of the fantasy saga to write -- the penultimate The Winds of Winter and the finale A Dream of Spring -- it would be unaffected by the controversy over the show’s ending.

Speaking to Observer, Martin revealed that the show's finale does not change anything at all and that one "can't please everybody, so you’ve got to please yourself."

Notably, Martin first published A Game of Thrones; the first book in the seven-part-series called A Song of Ice and Fire in 1996 and it was adapted by HBO for broadcast in 2011.

While the combined success of the books and the series now sees Martin's estimated worth to be around YSD 65 million, he has admitted that the increasing fame made it difficult for him to write.

Speaking to Observer, he revealed that the pace of the series was detrimental for him and that, “The very thing that should have speeded me up actually slowed me down."

The author revealed that he would feel terrible thinking he had to finish the book due to the show's pace.

However, Martin dissociated himself with the intense emotional response fans had to the show's finale adding that while some theories were indeed right, some of them were wrong but fans would only find out when he finishes writing the series.

