News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
3-MIN READ

Has PV Sindhu Really Retired? How a Bait Tweet Led to Internet Frenzy

File image of PV Sindhu.

File image of PV Sindhu.

'I've been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That's why I'm writing today to tell you that I'm done,' PV Sindhu wrote in a lengthy Twitter post announcing her 'retirement'.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Ace badminton player PV Sindhu announced her "retirement" from the sport on Monday in a lengthy tweet, which came as a shocker to her fans and followers. But is the star shuttler really hanging up her boots?

The first page of PV Sindhu's "retirement" news read: "Denmark Open was the final straw. I RETIRE."

"I've been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That's why I'm writing today to tell you that I'm done," she wrote before adding that by the end of her lengthy note, her fans would understand the reason behind her "decision".

"This pandemic has been an eye-opener for me. I could train hard to fight the toughest of opponents, tooth and nail, right till the final shot of the game," she added. "But how do I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix? It has been months at home and we still question ourselves every time we step out."

The 25-year-old Olympic silver medallist continued by saying that the Denmark Open was the "final straw" as she could not represent India in the tournament. Those who read her tweet till here assumed that she was, in fact, retiring from the sport. But in reality, she only wanted citizens to not forget that they were still in the middle of an ongoing pandemic which is claiming more and more lives by the day.

"I choose to retire from substandard hygiene standards and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus. We must not digress; we need to be better prepared. We must defeat this virus together."

"I may have given you guys a mini-heart attack, unprecedented times requires unprecedented measures. I guess I needed to get you guys to sit up and take notice."

She ended her cryptic post by saying that she will continue training, meaning she will continue to play the sport and come back for the Asia Cup. But till then the fight against the virus must go on.

Her fans and well-wishers breathed a sigh of relief. "Phew! That gave me a "mini heart attack" in the first half! Got me there! But I guess many people won't get the message you're trying to imply! They'll think you actually retired! Nice effort though," wrote one Twitter user.

Sindhu bagged silver each at 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2018 Asian Games. The star shuttler is also a recipient of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan awards.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...