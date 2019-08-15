Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'I'm from Pakistan, Hug Me/Slap Me': YouTuber's Experiment Shows How Indians Feel about Pakistanis

Humanity emerges victorious in this social experiment.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2019, 8:33 AM IST
'I'm from Pakistan, Hug Me/Slap Me': YouTuber's Experiment Shows How Indians Feel about Pakistanis
Humanity emerges victorious in this social experiment.
Loading...

Ever since Home Minister Amit Shah announced the revocation of Article 370, which ascribed special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani and Indian Twitter have been waging a fierce online war against each other.

Hate messages from both sides of the border are galore, with Indians and Pakistanis not leaving a single stone unturned in bringing the other side down.

However, amid all this, a young YouTuber's social experiment, which has a noble cause, stands out.

Arifuddin Molla, who runs the YouTube channel "The Funky Express" decided to assess the attitude of Indians towards Pakistanis living in India through a clever experiment, as reported by Times of India.

He headed to Dhakuria Lake in Southern Avenue, which is one of the most crowded areas in Kolkata, with a hand painted poster that read, "I am from Pakistan. Hug me/ Slap me."

He apparently stood there for eight hours. As per the video, several people were initially hesitant to approach him. They stared apprehensively at him, unable to understand what was going on, before moving on.

However, some partook in the experiment and even hugged the guy! And guess what, not a single slap!

We can only imagine how nervous the YouTuber must've been, given the increasing animosity between the two nations.

Yet, here's the thing. Fiery exchange of words between keyboard warriors online will continue. Tensions between the two neighbouring nations will persist. Debates WILL ensue on the scrapping of Article 370 and whether it should have been revoked or not - with both countries at loggerheads with each other on the matter.

But as Molla's experiment shows, humanity stands tall, with its head held high, amid all this negativity that has transpired between India and Pakistan. Despite everything that's happened and despite everything that's been said and done, hostility is the last thing on people's mind.

Not India, not Pakistan. It is humanity which emerges victorious in the social experiment.

On Independence Day, it is heartwarming to watch videos which can serve as eye openers, at the very least. Thank you, Molla, for taking a much needed step towards maintaining peace between the nations.

Watch the video here:

