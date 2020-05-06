'I'm Grateful to the Police': Woman Delivers Baby in Car with Cop's Aid in Jodhpur

In a rare incident, a woman gave birth to a baby girl in the car with the help of police personnel. The lady was on the way to the hospital when the car broke down and she went into labour.

According to Asian News International, the woman’s car broke down at Akhilya Circle in Jodhpur.

Speaking to the news agency, Preeti Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Rajasthan said, “On May 4, a woman with her husband were on their way from Barmer district to Jodhpur for delivery when their car broke down at Akhilya Circle, Jodhpur. At that time the woman went into labour”.

“Though the lady constable present at the scene immediately called for a doctor and nurse, the delivery had to be done with the help of police Constables before the medical staff could reach,” she added.

As per a Times of India report, the woman has given birth to a baby girl. The police officials had set up a tent so that the delivery can take place. Later, the mother and the baby were shifted to a nearby hospital for required medical attention. Currently, both of them are in healthy condition.

Speaking to the daily, Shaitan Singh, woman’s brother thanked the police officials for their support.

“I am grateful to the police. Because of them, the lives of my sister and her child could be saved,” he said.