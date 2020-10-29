News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
2-MIN READ

'I'm Here': Suryakumar Yadav's Priceless Reaction After Match-winning Knock Against RCB is Everything

Twitter screengrab / IPL 2020.

Twitter screengrab / IPL 2020.

After Jasprit Bumrah's heroics restricted Virat Kohli's side to 164/6, Suryakumar Yadav took it upon himself to get Mumbai Indians over the finishing line. Yadav smashed 10 fours and three sixes in his unbeaten and match-winning knock of 79 off 43 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

"Suryakumar Yadav not being picked in the Indian side. He's saying everyone, look at me, look at me, I can play." - Harsha Bhogle.

Despite the Team India snub, Suryakumar Yadav seemed to be a man on a mission and continued to impress with the bat when he came out at number 3 for Mumbai Indians in the run chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday evening.

After Jasprit Bumrah's heroics restricted Virat Kohli's side to 164/6, Yadav took it upon himself to get MI over the finishing line. Yadav also known as Sky, kept the runs flowing hitting 10 fours and three sixes in his unbeaten and match-winning knock of 79 off 43 balls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

However, there was a moment when the commentators maintained that the MI batters weren't putting enough pressure on the fielding side as they were "jogging" to complete singles, perhaps wanting to take the game to the final over.

But Sky was there all along and ensured that there was no late scare as he hit the winning boundary to take his side to yet another win. Riding on his brilliant performance, Mumbai Indians won the match with ease and 5 balls (5 wickets) to spare.

After smashing the winning four, Yadav gestured to his team in the dugout, almost saying: "I'm here, why fear?"

While many were impressed by the cool and calm display by Yadav, many others believed it was his disappointment over not donning the Team India jersey that was "visible".

As for his seniors and cricket experts, people really want Yadav to be on that flight to Australia later this year.

Yadav has accumulated 362 runs in 12 matches in IPL 2020 at a strike rate of 155 while averaging over 40.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...