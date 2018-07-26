GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE
Pakistan Heading

pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
60Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
35Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
118Seats
Others

OTH

Others
50Seats
 referesh button
»
3-min read

'I’m Human and I Can Make Mistakes': Italian Photographer Apologises After Indian Hunger Series Faces Backlash

Photographed by Alessio Mamo, the series featured impoverished people in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in India standing in front of a table with food with their hands over their eyes.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 26, 2018, 10:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'I’m Human and I Can Make Mistakes': Italian Photographer Apologises After Indian Hunger Series Faces Backlash
Image credits: World Press Photo / Instagram
Loading...
Alessio Mamo, the Italian photographer whose food series on hunger in India became the subject of Internet outrage, has issued an apology to those "offended and hurt" by his photos, and the subjects of his photographs.

Titled 'Dreaming Food,' the series featured impoverished people in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in India standing in front of a table with food with their hands over their eyes.

The portrayal of the people led to social media outcry, perhaps rightfully so - with several people pointing out how the entire concept of taking the pictures was flawed, and privileged and perhaps exploitative way of looking at the issue.




These photographs are from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh two of the poorest states of India. From the series "Dreaming Food", a conceptual project about hunger issue in India. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ [This project has been the subject of much online debate. Please read Alessio Mamo’s statement, released on 24 July 2018, giving more details and apologising for any offence: https://medium.com/@alessio.mamo/my-statement-on-dreaming-food-7169257d2c5c] ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My name is Alessio Mamo (@alessio_mamo) an Italian freelance photographer based in Catania, Sicily. In 2008 I began my career in photojournalism focusing on contemporary social, political and economic issues. I extensively cover issues related to refugee displacement and migration starting in Sicily, and extending most recently to the Middle East. I was awarded 2nd prize in the People Singles category of #WPPh2018 and this week I’m taking over World Press Photo's Instagram account. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Despite economic growth, a majority of the Indian population still lives in extreme poverty and disease. Behind India’s new-found economic strength are 300 million poor people who live on less than $1 per day. Government figures may indicate a reduction in poverty. But the truth is, with increasing global food prices, poverty is spreading everywhere like a swarm of locusts. These pictures are taken in rural areas where conditions are worse than in the cities and where close to 70% of India’s population reside today. Statistics show that 2.1 million children under 5 years old die of malnutrition annually. The idea of this project was born after reading the statistics of how much food is thrown away in the West, especially during Christmas time. I brought with me a table and some fake food, and I told people to dream about some food that they would like to find on their table. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #WPPh2018#asia #dreamingfood #india


A post shared by World Press Photo Foundation (@worldpressphoto) on




The photo series was met with severe backlash on social media.





instagram comments

In his statement, Mamo said the idea behind his independent project was to highlight the wastage of food and to emphasise on the "contrast between a typical Western table with luxurious food in a poor context."

"The only goal of the concept was to let western people think, in a provocative way, about the waste of food. Maybe it did not work at all, maybe I did it in the wrong way, but I worked honestly and respectfully with all the people involved. I only had the intention to let people think about this issue," he wrote.

Acknowledging that he may have erred in his endeavour, Mamo wrote, "I’m a human being and I can make mistakes."

He further wrote that he was open to criticism but had never felt hate like the comments directed at him in the recent days.

Earlier, World Press Photo responded had responded to the outrage in a Medium post claiming how, "Being a platform we do not limit photographer’s choices beyond the guidelines provided, and we ask the photographers to respond directly to the audience when questions arise." 



You can read Mamo's entire statement here.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...