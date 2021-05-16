'I'm Only 10': Video of Weeping Gaza Girl Shows Cost of Israel-Palestine Violence is Borne by Children

In the wake of the ongoing armed offensive between Israel and Palestine, a heartrending video of a 10-year-old child from the Gaza Strip has gone viral on social media. In the video, little Nadine Abdel-Taif can be seen with tears in her eyes as she points at the rubble and destruction caused by Israeli missiles. “I’m always sick.. I can’t do anything…I’m only 10," the child can be seen saying in the video.

The footage was shot by Middle East Eye on May 15 in Gaza where medical officials say Israeli strikes have killed at least 149 people since the violence began on Monday, including 41 children. Over 1,000 people have been wounded, many of whom are minors. Amid mass devastation, 10-year-old Nadine seems to have become the face of the crisis being faced by children in Gaza, even as stretched into a seventh day with no sign of abating.

In the video, little Nadine points at the rubble and asks, “What am I supposed to do? Fix it? I’m only 10. I can’t even deal with this anymore". In a shaky voice, Nadine further adds, “I just want to be a doctor or anything to help my people. But I can’t. I’m just a kid".

“I get scared… I’d do anything for my people. But I don’t know what to do," Nadine says.

Nadine goes on to ask why anyone would send bombs into their homes to kill them. “Why do we deserve this? What did we do for this?" she asks. The video has got over 4 million views in just a day.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel’s offensive against Hamas will continue as long as necessary.

The strikes were retaliation for the Palestinian group Hamas launching rockets on Israel after Israeli police moved in on Palestinian worshippers in the Al-Aqsa mosque and cracked down on protests against planned Israeli expulsions of Palestinians from their homes in annexed east Jerusalem.

According to the news agency AFP, the army said that 450 rockets fell short inside Gaza, while Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system has intercepted approximately 1,150 rockets.

Israel pounded Gaza with airstrikes into the early hours of Sunday, destroying a tower block that housed news media organisations, while Palestinian militants fired rocket salvoes at Tel Aviv, Reuters reported.

Among the nearly 40 children killed in these raids in Gaza, the oldest was 17-years-old while the youngest was 6-months-old, UNICEF reported on May 15.

Israel also reported casualties including minors. A six-year-old child was among the two children reportedly killed since the escalation began.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here