1-MIN READ

'I'm Not Zaira Wasim': Babita Phogat’s Message after Her Twitter Suspension Demand

Babita Phogat goes on to say that there is nothing wrong about what she had tweeted and that she still stands by it.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
"I have said nothing wrong, I always speak the truth," said Commonwealth gold medallist wrestler Babita Phogat in a video, referring to her statement that 'Jamaati' is a bigger threat to India than coronavirus.

This comes after netizens demanded that Twitter takes action against Phogat for spreading hate and comparing her to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel whose Twitter account was suspended on Thursday.

On Friday, #SuspendBabitaPhogat remained the top trend on Twitter after Phogat tweeted, "कोरोना वायरस भारत की दूसरे नंबर की सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। जाहिल जमाती अभी भी पहले नंबर पर बना हुआ है। #jahiljamati (Coronavirus is the second biggest problem in India, uncivilised Jamaati, however, are India's number one)."

And now, she has tweeted a video defending her point of view.


Phogat begins the video by saying that she has been receiving a lot of hate messages on Twitter and Facebook for tweeting about those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. She says that she has also received threats for the same.

"I am not Zaira Wasim that you can scare me with your threats. I am Babita Phogat and I have and will continue to fight for my country," said Phogat in the video.

She goes on to say that there is nothing wrong about what she had tweeted and that she still stands by it. "If the Tablighi Jamaat people hadn't spread coronavirus, the lockdown would have been lifted by now and we would have defeated the virus already," she further added.

Phogat ends the video by saying that she has always believed in speaking the truth and will continue to do so.

A section of Twitterati had felt that Phogat's tweet targets and communalises the Markaz Nizamuddin incident, where over 2,000 people had gathered for the religious event.

A counter trend #ISupportBabita has also been trending on Twitter where people are praising the wrestler for having the guts to 'speak the truth'.

