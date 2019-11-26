Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'I'm Old But Tough': 82-Year-Old Woman Beats Up Drunk Intruder Who Broke into Her Home

Willie Murphy, an 82-year-old award winning bodybuilder was interrupted by an uninvited intruder at 11 pm at night.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 26, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
Willie Murphy, an 82-year-old award winning bodybuilder was interrupted by an uninvited intruder at 11 pm at night. She heard a pounding on the door of her house in Rochester, New York, when she realised something was wrong.

She told ABC13 that the man who had turned up at her door was shouting for help and told he was shot and needed an ambulance. Murphy then dialed 911.

Right then, she heard a loud noise, signalling that the man had broken into her house. The skilled octogenarian then did something which is greatly amusing. As per her side of the story, Willie said she “did a number on that man”.

Proudly narrating her story to the news portal, she said that she hit a table on the man so hard that as an impact, the table broke. She then started jumping on the invader and poured a bottle of shampoo on his face. Then she started batting at him with a broom. “I’m alone, and I’m old, but guess what? I’m tough,” she described herself to the portal.

As per a report by the Washington Post, the Rochester Police department responded to her call at 10:53 p.m. They also rectified that it wasn’t a table but a stool with which Willie had attacked the intruder. The report also said that Willie did not want to file any case against the man as he was “extremely intoxicated and not aware of what was going on.”

Willie is a retired social worker and she has been in news earlier for her record-setting participation in the World Natural Powerlifting Federation.

