'I'm Old But Tough': 82-Year-Old Woman Beats Up Drunk Intruder Who Broke into Her Home
Willie Murphy, an 82-year-old award winning bodybuilder was interrupted by an uninvited intruder at 11 pm at night.
Willie Murphy, an 82-year-old award winning bodybuilder was interrupted by an uninvited intruder at 11 pm at night.
Willie Murphy, an 82-year-old award winning bodybuilder was interrupted by an uninvited intruder at 11 pm at night. She heard a pounding on the door of her house in Rochester, New York, when she realised something was wrong.
She told ABC13 that the man who had turned up at her door was shouting for help and told he was shot and needed an ambulance. Murphy then dialed 911.
Right then, she heard a loud noise, signalling that the man had broken into her house. The skilled octogenarian then did something which is greatly amusing. As per her side of the story, Willie said she “did a number on that man”.
Proudly narrating her story to the news portal, she said that she hit a table on the man so hard that as an impact, the table broke. She then started jumping on the invader and poured a bottle of shampoo on his face. Then she started batting at him with a broom. “I’m alone, and I’m old, but guess what? I’m tough,” she described herself to the portal.
As per a report by the Washington Post, the Rochester Police department responded to her call at 10:53 p.m. They also rectified that it wasn’t a table but a stool with which Willie had attacked the intruder. The report also said that Willie did not want to file any case against the man as he was “extremely intoxicated and not aware of what was going on.”
Willie is a retired social worker and she has been in news earlier for her record-setting participation in the World Natural Powerlifting Federation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Remember Lewis the Koala Who Was Dramatically Rescued from Australian Bushfire? He Passed Away
- Buying a New FASTag For Your Car Before December 1? Here Are The Options And Offers
- PUBG Mobile Death Race Mode: Here’s Everything We Know So Far
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick Worth Rs 3999: Here is How to Get One
- Kidambi Srikanth Pulls Out of PBL to Focus on International Events