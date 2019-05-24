'I'm Over the Moon': How Kangana Ranaut Celebrated Narendra Modi's Win in Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Kangana cooks rarely, when she is absolutely exhilarated, today she treated us with chai pakodas for ⁦@narendramodi⁩ Ji’s win #JaiHind #JaiBharat pic.twitter.com/6hJIuxby9W — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

On May 23rd, Narendra Modi won by a landslide victory and returned to power with a bigger mandate than the party received five years ago. This was also the biggest mandate since 1984.Several global leaders congratulated PM Modi on the massive win. Among them was US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who vowed to work with him to bolster the bilateral ties.It wasn't just global leaders, though. Our Bollywood stars also came out to congratulate him. Film stars like Ajay Devgn, Ekta Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Vishal Dadlani, Siddharth, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Riteish Deshmukh and others, weighed in on the results on social media. Another person was Kangana Ranaut, who went out of her way to celebrate BJP's victory.In a tweet posted by her sister, Rangoli Chandel, she shared how Kangana had made pakodas and chai in celebration of Modi's victory. She also added why it was a rare occasion: "Kangana cooks rarely, when she is absolutely exhilarated." She further shared pictures of Kangana in the process of preparation.On Instagram, Kangana explained why she was so excited over the victory."What Modi Ji stands for are very strong set of ideas, vision and strength of human ambition. It needs a headstrong nation to be in sync with future possibilities of greatness. Where we stand today, to even dream of a glorious tomorrow needs audacity. We as a nation are ready for it with Modi Ji. There's nothing more precious than it. I'm over the moon today, literally!" she said.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)