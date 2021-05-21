'I'm Salman Khan': Salman Rushdie Responds After User Accidentally Tags Him in Salman Khurshid Tweet

What’s in a name? Well, a lot in case you happen to share your name with a famous personality. But what happens when both of you are famous? In this case, two famous people who share the same name seemed to troll another famous person who shared the same name after some social media users mixed up the handles of the personalities.

A tale of three Salmans

It all started when senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid posted a tweet on the microblogging site Twitter, sharing photos of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “The once and future king of democracy" Khurshid wrote.

The once and future king of democracy. pic.twitter.com/UwpCabdgwm— Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) May 21, 2021

The tweet evoked many responses from both supporters and critics of the Indian National Congress. In one such tweet by a critic, however, the Twitter user seemed to have mixed up the Congress leader with yet another famous Salman - award-winning writer Salman Rushdie. Errneously tagging Rushdie in the post, the Twitter user named ‘Katu Satya’ on the platform wrote, “Expect a chamcha (sidekick) like Salman Rushdie to use the word ‘King’ to define democracy".

The merit of thew criticism aside, the user’s tagging of the wrong Salman led to some laughs on Twitter after Rushdie himself responded to the tweet. True to his wit, however, the Midnight’s Children author tagged yet ANOTHER famous Salman - actor Salman Khan.

Responding to Katu Satya’s tweet, Rushdie wrote, “I think you got the wrong Salman. I am Salman Khan".

I think you have the wrong Salman. I’m @BeingSalmanKhan. https://t.co/J9DSAI41P1— Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) May 21, 2021

The exchange has gone viral on Twitter with many sharing at a laugh at the confusion.

This is not the first time that Salman Rushdie has received unwarranted hate on social media due to his name. Speakin to News18 for an interview in 2019, the administrator of the famous parody account @RushdieExplained had explained how Rushdie had received hate mail from a variety of persons due to tweets put out by the parody account.

Meanwhile, the only Salman left to respond to the mix-up is Salman Khan. Will the Raadhe actor clear the confusion?

