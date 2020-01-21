'I'm Sorry': American Singer Pauses, Apologises, and Dies on Stage at a Music Festival

Revered singer-songwriter David Olney, aged 71, paused, apologised and died while performing at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Florida on Saturday night.

David fell silent and dropped his head in the midst of a performance, reported Variety.

Singer Amy Rigby, who said she was seated next to David, detailed the incident in a Facebook post.

"David Olney, a beautiful man, a legend, a songwriting poet died last night. I was sitting next to him in the round, had been so honored and looking forward to getting to trade songs with him and Scott Miller. Olney was in the middle of his third song when he stopped, apologized and shut his eyes," Amy wrote.

"Doctors in the audience and 30A folks were all working so hard to get him to come to. It's hard to post about this because I can't really believe he's gone," she further added.

Scott Miller, another performer present at the venue, noted that David did not drop the guitar as it happened and passed away "as easy and gentle as he was".

"David was playing a song when he paused, said “I’m sorry” and put his chin to his chest. He never dropped his guitar or fell off his stool. It was as easy and gentle as he was," Scott wrote in a Facebook post. "We got him down and tried our best to revive him until the EMT’s arrived. The world lost a good one last night. But we still have his work. And it still inspires. And always will. RIP."

A performance video of David earlier from the day was shared on YouTube.

Fans of the American folk musician bid an emotional goodbye on YouTube.

"This brings tears to my eyes. Not only because we know that he died on the same day, but also because this man managed to produce work of perfection and beauty to the very end. Thanks for sharing this. Olney cannot get enough praise," wrote one.

"Of all the ways a person can die, Mr. Olney died with very little pain while doing the thing he was most passionate about. He won at death, good for him!" shared another.

David Olney had recorded over 25 solo albums in his illustrious career. Don't Try to Fight It, recorded in 2017, was David's last.

