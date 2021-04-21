'I'm the Old Soul': Woman Marries ex-Husband’s Stepdad Who is 29 Years Her Senior

It is well said that matches are made in heaven. There are several stories of unexpected matches on social media that prove the same. However, some of the stories leave netizens surprised as well as shocked. This story of a woman who married her ex-husband’s stepdad, who happens to be 30-year older, has been going viral on social media. The woman named Erica Quiggle, who is 31 years old, has married Jeff, aged 60. The duo met for the first time when Erica was 16-years-old and was a friend of Jeff’s stepdaughter.

However, she fell in love with Jeff’s stepson Justin and married him. As time passed, things didn’t work out between Erica and Justin and they called off their marriage. Erica also had a baby with her ex-husband. Later, she started spending time with her father-in-law Jeff and they fell in love. The duo confessed their feelings for each other and get married in August 2018. The couple is now parents to a baby girl Brexlee.

Talking about their relationship and age differences, Erica said to Daily Mail , “Jeff is the young soul and I’m the old soul. He laughs when I say that, but it all worked out — and Justin was the most understanding person.”

On the other hand, her ex-husband Justin too had accepted their relationship and said that everything is good now and there is no hatred anymore. He is quoted as saying, “We talk about our son and we’re both moving on with our lives.”

Jeff also said he never looked at the age difference and they just fell in love the way they are. He added that they really enjoy each other the way they are.

This is not the first time that a couple gets married even after having a huge age difference. Last year, a 35-year-old social media influencer married her 20-year-old stepson after calling off her marriage from his father. Marina Balmasheva from Krasnodar Krai in Russia found love in her 20-year-old stepson Vladimir ‘Voya’ Shavyrin.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here