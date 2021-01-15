News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»Image of the Series? Rohit Sharma Bowled at Gabba and Cricket Fans Have Seen Everything Now
2-MIN READ

Image of the Series? Rohit Sharma Bowled at Gabba and Cricket Fans Have Seen Everything Now

Collage tweeted by @imPVK94B.

Collage tweeted by @imPVK94B.

Medium-pacer and India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma was summoned to complete the rest of the over after Navdeep Saini hobbled off the field with a groin injury.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Injury after injury, Team India suffered another blow on the first day of the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba on Friday.

This time, it was pacer Navdeep Saini who seemed to have injured his groin. The incident happened during his eight over, while bowling to Marnus Labuschagne, that he did the damage. Just on the previous ball, he had nearly claimed the wicket of Labuschagne, but skipper Ajinkya Rahane missed a simple catch.

Medium-pacer and India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma was then summoned to complete the rest of the over, with only one ball to go.

Seeing Sharma pick up the ball was an unusual sight for many as scenes coming from Brisbane had fans all over India in a frenzy.

Sharma has had an eventful first day on the field so far at the Gabba. First, the run-machine pulled off a stunner by diving full to his right at the second slip to send David Warner back to the hut for just 1.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's Stunning Catch at Slip to Dismiss David Warner Early is Picture Perfect

Then he caught one to dismiss the dangerous-looking Steve Smith packing for 36, handing Washington Sundar his maiden Test wicket on the day of his debut.

India have made as many as four changes in their playing XI which last featured in Sydney. Jasprit Bumrah, Hanuman Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been left out because of their respective injuries and have been replaced by debutants T Natarajan and Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal.

You can catch the live updates here.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...