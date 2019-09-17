Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Images of Mars' Icy Dunes Might Make You Crave for Some Ice-Cream

The image is of 'dune fields' covering the surface during winter and it may look like white chocolate sprinkled with some choco-chips.

News18.com

September 17, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
Images of Mars' Icy Dunes Might Make You Crave for Some Ice-Cream
Sand dunes ripple near Mars' north pole in this image captured by the European/Russian Trace Gas Orbiter. The photo was taken on May 25, 2019, and released on Sept. 16. (ESA/Roscosmos/CaSSIS)
From all earlier pictures released by different space organisations of Mars, we can sort of agree that the planet is pretty much lined with variety of textures.

Another image of the planet has been recently released by the European Space Agency and Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter capturing an icy-cold sight of the planet's north pole. The most fascinating part is the resemblance of the surface's texture to an ice-cream!

However, similarly it may look like white chocolate sprinkled with some choco-chips.

The image is of 'dune fields' covering the surface of the planet during winter.

According to ESA, during winter in the polar regions, a thin layer of carbon dioxide ice covers the surface and then it sublimates, turning directly into vapour with the first light of spring.

The captivating image was taken by the spacecraft's CaSSIS camera in late May.

