'iMessage is GOAT': Apple Stans Were Busy Throwing Shade as World Suffered in Silence

Apple stans united on the Internet to remind everyone why the tech giant’s exclusive instant messaging app iMessage was the GOAT during the global social media outage that lasted till early Tuesday morning (IST). For those of you who have been away from the Internet and oblivious to what just unfolded in the past 12 hours or so, Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram stopped working for people altogether across the globe. During the downtime, the millions of feeds didn’t load, messages didn’t go through, calls couldn’t connect, essentially leaving everyone using those apps stranded for hours on a stretch. Far away from the social media collapse were the Apple users who still had one additional app in their smartphones they could return to and stay connected with their peeps: iMessage.

Throwing massive shade, especially at the Android users, Apple fans smugly announced on Twitter why their “iOS world" was a better one as only they had the luxury to the “supreme" chat app. To no one’s surprise, iMessage trended far and wide on the bluebird app during the dumpster fire situation.

Android users watching iMessage people converse whilst Facebook Instagram and WhatsApp Are down pic.twitter.com/ENW6p10KNW— Tweeter (@eveslaws) October 4, 2021

I believe in iMessage supremacy pic.twitter.com/dt6CalXAtI— ana (@daanipinedaa) October 4, 2021

Who’s using iMessage? Show of hands ‍♂️‍♀️— iSupply (@iSupplyTT) October 4, 2021

iPhone users don’t panic, we still have iMessage /FaceTime Android users pls disregard this message — ChiefTOCHI (@Tochi_Oke) October 4, 2021

mucho hype en iMessage qn se une pic.twitter.com/eJZ1uhWL6r— nanie (@daanisaav) October 4, 2021

Imessage top since day 1 kdakda— . (@naghammA_) October 4, 2021

This is why iMessage is the GOAT— ✨ (@MyHyness) October 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Facebook along with its Instagram and WhatsApp services returned online in India on Tuesday after the massive and lengthy outage that added to the social network’s woes.

Tech giant’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised for the disruption in the services. “Sorry for the disruption today — I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," he said.

Facebook’s family of apps essentially “disappeared" from the internet for several hours after a traffic routing problem that made the sites unreachable by users, according to Cloudflare, a website security company.

