IMF Economist Gita Gopinath Kicks Off 2022 With Pani Puri, Twitterati Say ‘True Indian’

If there’s one thing that foodies and others alike seldom resist is a lip-smacking and spicy plate of Pani Puri. Known by different names – Gol Gappa, Puchka, Gup Chup, Paani Ke Bataashe – this delicious bundle of flavours gives your palate the utmost satisfaction. Out of all the reasons to have a belly-full of Pani Puri, one recently went by. New Year! Wouldn’t it be a great thing to start your year with? Well, International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) chief economist, Gita Gopinath, surely thinks so. She shared a picture on January 1 on Twitter in which she is seen sitting inside an eatery holding a pani puri. On the table, a plate is seen consisting of the tangy ‘Pani’ and the filling made of grams, spices, pulses, and potato. In the caption, Gopinath wrote, “Happy 2022! Gol Gappa, a.k.a. Pani Puri to kick off the new year!”

Take a look:

Happy 2022! Gol Guppa aka Pani Puri to kick off the new year! pic.twitter.com/up2yl2xroo— Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) January 1, 2022

Since being shared, the picture has accumulated almost 38,000 likes, and netizens couldn’t help but react to a picture involving one of their favourite street snacks.

One user mentioned how the real taste lies in the hurry of finishing one before the next one becomes ready.

Cant get the taste untill served by Bhaiya…. staring at me to finish one in the mouth, one in the hand, one in the plate & one in his hand!🤣 https://t.co/KjkU16LLRD— Sanjeevisms (@Sanjeev_Sings) January 2, 2022

Another wrote, “Tell me you’re Indian without telling me you’re an Indian,” and adorned the tweet with the hashtag, ‘#ChaatForLife.’

Tell me ur Indian without telling me ur Indian. #chaatforlife https://t.co/jQ1XIML96s— SaraSushant2022 (@SaraSushant2022) January 2, 2022

A third asserted that it is an “awesome” start of the year and called Gopinath a “True Indian.”

True Indian. What an awesome start of the year. https://t.co/eaMHcAqjHA— kirtisundarsahu (@kirtisundarsahu) January 1, 2022

Another user chimed in with the same sentiment.

That's called true Indian. Be proud of your roots!!!👏👏👏 Happy New Year ! https://t.co/k1pgKGYfOb— Pankaj Kumar (@TruePankajKumar) January 1, 2022

The photo was also graced by a conversation about how much Pani Puri will cost after 20 years, and why not? After all, it is a picture shared by the Chief Economist of the IMF.

Take a look:

Mam can you predict how many gol gapppas will be served to us in 20 bucks 20 years later?— Yash. (@Datascientist3_) January 1, 2022

Current inflation rate ~5%What's costing ₹20 today will cost ₹53.4 in 20 years, if the inflation rate remains about the same. In most Indian cities you get about 8 Pani puris for ₹20. Hence, in 2042, you will get 3.01 Pani puris for ₹20 Enjoy! — Farzi Batman (@BatmanShiv10) January 1, 2022

Gopinath has been serving as the IMF’s Chief Economist since 2019. In December 2021, the financial institution announced that Gopinath would become IMF’s first deputy managing director, replacing the current, Geoffrey Okamoto in 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.