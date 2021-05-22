Immunity Boosting Food: Fad, Marketing Genius or a Necessity? Experts Decode the Puzzle

Immunity boosting diets are the latest fad and one can see restaurants and home cooks catering to the current craze. But, how effective is food in improving immunity in a person? Is this just another fad diet trend that is making rounds or how effective is food really helping people fight infection? We asked the experts. Since the first wave, several restaurants and home cooks across the country have started the “immunity menu." Adding varieties of herbal drinks, sprouts, veggies, and greens to their regular menu has given a small boost to the business. People are also happy having ‘palak dosa’ and ‘ajwain chai’ instead of regular ones. But the benefits of such food is neither researched nor proven.

“Food, when fresh is always good and provides nutrition and strength. It is true that certain foods help the body in improving immunity. But, one should remember that anything works only if taken in moderation," warns Dr Hema Aravind, chief dietician, M S Ramiah Hospital, Bengaluru.

“I can vouch on certain spices and condiments to be very good in boosting immunity. Having said that, one should only consume after consulting their doctor since the effect of anything is specific from person to person. Fruits, vegetables rich in vitamin C will help. But moderation is the key for good health," says Dr Hema Aravind.

Overdoing anything is harmful. “Golden Milk"- Warm milk with turmeric powder turned into an elixir to boost immunity. Several alternate medical practitioners also promoted it along with others. Having it once a day doesn’t do any harm. But there are people who drink it more than twice daily and having all that some confidante or friend suggests. There are several cases where people have landed up at the Gastroenterologist’s clinic complaining of multiple digestive issues. Few cases where people have developed piles because of fad immunity diets are also reported from various parts of the country.

“Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) are the most common issues such people come with," observes Dr Ravishankar Bhat, Senior Gastroenterologist at Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru. Sadly, immunity has become a marketing strategy after Covid. Immunity is the weakness that is easily encashed. Firstly, there is no scientific data that says the root cause of Covid infection is weak immunity. Secondly, there is no scientific evidence to prove that these foods will improve your immunity.

“Of course, several trace elements, vitamins, omega 3 fatty acids are all very good and food is a very prominent source of all these. But a sudden change in eating habits and consuming these things out of fear and fancy shocks the body. It is always better to consult your dietician before following any new food habit. You might not get the benefits that someone who was quoted elsewhere received," says Dr Bhat.

