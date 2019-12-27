Impressed by 3D Replica, Lamborghini Gifts Real Supercar to Father and Son for Two Weeks

A family in the US state of Colorado was taken by surprise when they received a Christmas gift from the luxury car brand Lamborghini. The Italian supercar manufacturer gave an Aventador to Sterling Backus and his 12-year-old son Xander for two weeks to drive.

Every year the company searches real Lamborghini lovers and this year the father and son have been nominated. Early this year, Backus’s video of making a 3D Lamborghini car had gone viral.

In a video released by Lamborghini, the father and son could be seen opening the door of their garage and finding a black Aventador.

Passion is what makes dreams come true. Love turns them into a true story. Merry Christmas, Lamborghini Real Lovers! #Lamborghini #LamborghiniRealLover #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/ETf58s4KqC — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) December 22, 2019

Backus’s son had asked his father if he could ever have the Aventador. To fulfil his son’s dream, Backus started making a 3D replica of a Lamborghini in their garage. He has so far spent around $ 20,000 on it. His efforts got the attention of the supercar maker and they lent the Aventador to the father and son in the festival season.

Backus said when he received a call from Lamborghini about their decision to lend him the car he was completely “blown away”, Whichcar website reported. He added that it was like getting a call from the Pope to dine with him.

Katia Bassi, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, told Motoring Research that the company’s policy related to plagiarism has not changed but a genuine story needs to be told.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.