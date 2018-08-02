Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk
Your shoe doctors got a new operating platform!
Keeping up with the tradition of sharing quirky things from his WhatsApp world, Mahindra chairman-- Anand Mahindra had tweeted out a picture of a cobbler back in April. He wrote, "This man should be teaching marketing at the Indian Institute of Management..."
The reason for this was the sign behind the cobbler. Written in Hindi script, it read:
"Zakhmi Jooton ka haspatal
Dr Narsiram
OPD pratah 9 baje se dopahar ek baje tak
Lunch ka samay dopahar 1 se 2 baje tak
Sayam 2 baje se 6 baje tak haspatal khula rahega
Hamare yahan sabhi prakar ke jooton va chappal ka ilaaj german takneek se kiya jaata hai."
Which roughly translated to,
"Hospital for Injured Shoes.
Dr. Narsiram.
OPD is open from 9 AM to 1 PM.
Lunch break is from 1 PM to 2 PM.
The hospital reopens at 2 PM and functions till 6 PM
All kind of shoes are fixed here with German techniques."
This man should be teaching marketing at the Indian Institute of Management... pic.twitter.com/N70F0ZAnLP— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 17, 2018
Mahindra stated that he had received the photo on Whatsapp, and didn't know who he was.
Got it on whatsapp. No clue who or where he is or how old this pic is. If anyone can find him and he’s still doing this work I’d like to make a small investment in his ‘startup’. https://t.co/A8kdJTvAN1— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 17, 2018
The Internet jumped on the bandwagon of helping him find the man - and they did trace him.
The cobbler was identified as Narsi Ram from Haryana.
Now, Mahindra has helped make the cobbler a new kiosk. While Mahindra was impressed by the cobbler's marketing skills, he wanted to help make his situation better - and while Narsi Ram refused the money, he did say he needed a new workstation.
Mahindra said that he had his design studio in Mumbai come up with a new kiosk for the cobbler - and they came up with the best one. He shared constant updates on the process.
Recall my tweet about Narseeji,the cobbler?Our team in Harayana met him&asked how we could help.A simple&humble man.Instead of asking for money,he said he needed a good workspace. I asked our Design Studio team from Mumbai to design a kiosk that was functional&yet aesthetic.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/Oefr69yAy1— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 28, 2018
They flew down to meet him&produced these ideas. We would be delighted to get your inputs on the analysis & approaches & which you prefer. We want to design something that enhances the pavement aesthetic & hopefully create a template for roadside vendors..(2/2) pic.twitter.com/bNRB9bkJOi— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 28, 2018
And finally, the kiosk was built.
Remember the cobbler Narsi Ram with the innovative banner ‘Zakhmi Jooton Ka Hospital?’ Our team had contacted him & conveyed my interest to invest in him.He said he wanted a good kiosk. This is what our Design studio in Mumbai came up with:Great work guys! Will be delivered soon pic.twitter.com/wDgKDPoeHr— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2018
He even stated that now that the kiosk has been delivered and is set up, he is looking forward to seeing the man enjoy his new workspace.
I’m looking forward to Narsi Ram Ji enjoying a new workspace... pic.twitter.com/vOWFFRvXVe— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2018
His tweet has also garnered attention, with citizens reaching out saying how they too, would like to extend the same gesture out to more cobblers out in other areas of the country.
We have one in Kota as well and he is indeed a Doctor in repairing shoes, would show him this video and help him in getting a kiosk like this one. Thanks for sharing the idea, Sir.— Kamal (@Kamal25597448) August 1, 2018
What a nice thought. If someone in every town could help their local cobblers upgrade their stalls..they would be better off & the visual environment would improve...Happy to share the blueprint of our design... https://t.co/i29kx90dji— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2018
Maybe this initiative will be moving forward into more people helping their own "shoe doctors" locally.
