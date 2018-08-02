Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk

This man should be teaching marketing at the Indian Institute of Management... pic.twitter.com/N70F0ZAnLP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 17, 2018

Got it on whatsapp. No clue who or where he is or how old this pic is. If anyone can find him and he’s still doing this work I’d like to make a small investment in his ‘startup’. https://t.co/A8kdJTvAN1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 17, 2018

Recall my tweet about Narseeji,the cobbler?Our team in Harayana met him&asked how we could help.A simple&humble man.Instead of asking for money,he said he needed a good workspace. I asked our Design Studio team from Mumbai to design a kiosk that was functional&yet aesthetic.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/Oefr69yAy1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 28, 2018

They flew down to meet him&produced these ideas. We would be delighted to get your inputs on the analysis & approaches & which you prefer. We want to design something that enhances the pavement aesthetic & hopefully create a template for roadside vendors..(2/2) pic.twitter.com/bNRB9bkJOi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 28, 2018

Remember the cobbler Narsi Ram with the innovative banner ‘Zakhmi Jooton Ka Hospital?’ Our team had contacted him & conveyed my interest to invest in him.He said he wanted a good kiosk. This is what our Design studio in Mumbai came up with:Great work guys! Will be delivered soon pic.twitter.com/wDgKDPoeHr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2018

I’m looking forward to Narsi Ram Ji enjoying a new workspace... pic.twitter.com/vOWFFRvXVe — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2018

We have one in Kota as well and he is indeed a Doctor in repairing shoes, would show him this video and help him in getting a kiosk like this one. Thanks for sharing the idea, Sir. — Kamal (@Kamal25597448) August 1, 2018

What a nice thought. If someone in every town could help their local cobblers upgrade their stalls..they would be better off & the visual environment would improve...Happy to share the blueprint of our design... https://t.co/i29kx90dji — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2018