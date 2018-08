Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk

This man should be teaching marketing at the Indian Institute of Management... pic.twitter.com/N70F0ZAnLP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 17, 2018

Your local mochi may seem like a miracle worker when he magically manages to fix your soles, and you have to reason that he has a healing touch. And he does - the same way your doctor fixes up your health, your local cobbler makes sure your feet stay in perfect shape.Keeping up with the tradition of sharing quirky things from his WhatsApp world, Mahindra chairman-- Anand Mahindra had tweeted out a picture of a cobbler back in April. He wrote, "This man should be teaching marketing at the Indian Institute of Management..."The reason for this was the sign behind the cobbler. Written in Hindi script, it read:"Zakhmi Jooton ka haspatalDr NarsiramOPD pratah 9 baje se dopahar ek baje takLunch ka samay dopahar 1 se 2 baje takSayam 2 baje se 6 baje tak haspatal khula rahegaHamare yahan sabhi prakar ke jooton va chappal ka ilaaj german takneek se kiya jaata hai."Which roughly translated to,"Hospital for Injured Shoes.Dr. Narsiram.OPD is open from 9 AM to 1 PM.Lunch break is from 1 PM to 2 PM.The hospital reopens at 2 PM and functions till 6 PMAll kind of shoes are fixed here with German techniques."Mahindra stated that he had received the photo on Whatsapp, and didn't know who he was.The Internet jumped on the bandwagon of helping him find the man - and they did trace him.The cobbler was identified as Narsi Ram from Haryana. Now, Mahindra has helped make the cobbler a new kiosk. While Mahindra was impressed by the cobbler's marketing skills, he wanted to help make his situation better - and while Narsi Ram refused the money, he did say he needed a new workstation.Mahindra said that he had his design studio in Mumbai come up with a new kiosk for the cobbler - and they came up with the best one. He shared constant updates on the process.And finally, the kiosk was built.He even stated that now that the kiosk has been delivered and is set up, he is looking forward to seeing the man enjoy his new workspace.His tweet has also garnered attention, with citizens reaching out saying how they too, would like to extend the same gesture out to more cobblers out in other areas of the country.Maybe this initiative will be moving forward into more people helping their own "shoe doctors" locally.