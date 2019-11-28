Elementree: Pakistan PM Imran Khan Thinks Trees Produce Oxygen at Night

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to have become a victim of Internet trolls, yet again.

A video shared by Pakistani Journalist, Naila Inayat, shows a clip of Khan addressing a gathering of people. In the short, 15 second-clip Khan is heard saying, "Seventy-percent of the green cover which existed, has been reduced in the last ten years. The consequences of that, had to happen, because trees clean the air. They produce oxygen at night, and absorb carbon-dioxide."

Most of us were taught in middle school the phenomenon of photosynthesis, and that in the process of it, trees release oxygen. However, photosynthesis only occurs during the day, because sunlight is an essential component of it.

While Khan may have confused the two, Twitter certainly did not miss his gaffe.

Trees produce oxygen at night: Einstein Khan. pic.twitter.com/Kqb3ODLySY — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) November 27, 2019

One pointed out that this was middle-school level knowledge, and questioned Khan's Oxford degree.

. @ImranKhanPTI I have great respect to you being an Oxford graduate !!See my son's , grade 7, biology lesson !!! pic.twitter.com/Gn2qHGvcsh — JayasreeVijayan (@JayasreeVijayan) November 27, 2019

Another pointed out that perhaps in 'Naya Pakistan,' trees worked differently.

Please, don’t underestimate the power of Imran Khan who is a champion of Naya Pakistan. If he says, trees produce Oxygen in Night, it means, they produce in Naya Pakistan. — Veengas (@VeengasJ) November 27, 2019

Throwback? A Twitter user added it to his earlier gaffe.

Ho sakta hai Japan - Germany ke border par jo trees hain usme se nikalta ho. 😁😁 — krishna (@Fantastic446) November 27, 2019

One mentioned that we don't question the expert.

IMRAN Khan Niazi be like .......this pic....but aata kuch nahi hai... pic.twitter.com/6nwISQ87Uy — Indian Kim Jong Un (@ChowkidarKim) November 27, 2019

One even called him, 'Einstein Khan,' for coming up with new things.

There's something new to learn from Imran Khan as usual; trees🌲 at night provide oxygen. Really?@Xadeejournalist@abbasnasir59pic.twitter.com/Pjhidq5hha — KHALID MAHMOOD (@KhalidMahmood60) November 25, 2019

While this is not Imran Khan's first public gaffe which has been picked up by Twitter, one thing Netizens can agree on this statement so far is that, 'This is beyond science.'

