Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Elementree: Pakistan PM Imran Khan Thinks Trees Produce Oxygen at Night

A Twitter user pointed out that perhaps in 'Naya Pakistan,' trees worked differently.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:November 28, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Elementree: Pakistan PM Imran Khan Thinks Trees Produce Oxygen at Night
A Twitter user pointed out that perhaps in 'Naya Pakistan,' trees worked differently.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to have become a victim of Internet trolls, yet again.

A video shared by Pakistani Journalist, Naila Inayat, shows a clip of Khan addressing a gathering of people. In the short, 15 second-clip Khan is heard saying, "Seventy-percent of the green cover which existed, has been reduced in the last ten years. The consequences of that, had to happen, because trees clean the air. They produce oxygen at night, and absorb carbon-dioxide."

Most of us were taught in middle school the phenomenon of photosynthesis, and that in the process of it, trees release oxygen. However, photosynthesis only occurs during the day, because sunlight is an essential component of it.

While Khan may have confused the two, Twitter certainly did not miss his gaffe.

One pointed out that this was middle-school level knowledge, and questioned Khan's Oxford degree.

Another pointed out that perhaps in 'Naya Pakistan,' trees worked differently.

Throwback? A Twitter user added it to his earlier gaffe.

One mentioned that we don't question the expert.

One even called him, 'Einstein Khan,' for coming up with new things.

While this is not Imran Khan's first public gaffe which has been picked up by Twitter, one thing Netizens can agree on this statement so far is that, 'This is beyond science.'

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram