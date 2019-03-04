LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Imran Khan Says He's Not Worthy of Nobel Peace Prize But Has a Deserving Candidate in Mind

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter after social media wanted to nominate him for the Noble Peace Prize.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 4, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
File photo of Imran Khan. (Image: Reuters)
In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Kashmir on February 14, over 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber blew up an explosive-laden vehicle near their bus, triggering off a set of events that led to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Amid the standoff, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s gesture of returning captured Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to India, led to an online campaign, with people demanding that he should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In Pakistan's parliament, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry submitted the resolution to nominate Khan for the prestigious prize.

The hashtag #NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan remained the top trend in Pakistan and a petition was also started for the same.

However, Khan took to Twitter to address the nominations, saying he didn't feel worthy of the peace prize. He added that the prize should go to the person who can solve the Kashmir conflict.




His tweet has garnered mixed reactions from the Internet.
























