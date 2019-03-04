Imran Khan Says He's Not Worthy of Nobel Peace Prize But Has a Deserving Candidate in Mind
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter after social media wanted to nominate him for the Noble Peace Prize.
File photo of Imran Khan. (Image: Reuters)
Amid the standoff, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s gesture of returning captured Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to India, led to an online campaign, with people demanding that he should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
In Pakistan's parliament, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry submitted the resolution to nominate Khan for the prestigious prize.
The hashtag #NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan remained the top trend in Pakistan and a petition was also started for the same.
However, Khan took to Twitter to address the nominations, saying he didn't feel worthy of the peace prize. He added that the prize should go to the person who can solve the Kashmir conflict.
I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 4, 2019
His tweet has garnered mixed reactions from the Internet.
March 4, 2019
sir ak e dil kitne dafa jeeto ga?— qasim bhatti (@qasimbh04504185) March 4, 2019
Our country has taken a gigantic step in the right direction since you became our leader.The people of our nation are positive and feel safe for the first time in years. Skipper, you don’t need to be awarded the Nobel Peace prize, in our eyes you already have it! #NayaPakistan 🇵🇰 https://t.co/m8tUPjzL7S— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 4, 2019
De kaun raha hai tujhe? 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lnyPzr3YDk— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) March 4, 2019
Pakistan's prime minister's wise and timely decisions with a far reaching peace overture, not just safeguarded Pakistanis from Indian aggression but ensured stability of the region for India alsmost brought us at the door of war. Nobel or not, this gesture is a winner.— Fe'reeha Idrees (@Fereeha) March 4, 2019
March 4, 2019
I personally think These so called awards wouldn’t justify your personality. And if this is for appreciation i don’t think would matter a lot to u either U r doing far better job for this Nation and for Regional peace.— PTI (@immymalik2010) March 4, 2019
Your dreams are larger than such titles May Allah bless you
