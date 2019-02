Imran Khan Turning Chauffeur For Saudi Crown Prince MBS is Driving Twitter Crazy

Pakistan Air Force Fighter aircraft escorting the VVIP aircraft of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. #CrownPrinceinPakistan #WelcomePrinceMBS #PakSaudiFriendship pic.twitter.com/CN9A3X1kPh — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 17, 2019

Has Pakistan PM been given a new job? Seen him regularly chauffeuring around Arabs princes. pic.twitter.com/zMeBox2EGn — Gul Bukhari (@GulBukhari) February 17, 2019

drivers union should intervene....only few jobs that are left are also being grabbed by VIPs... https://t.co/2eVxZATjJY — VISHWASKUMAR (@iamvishwaskumar) February 18, 2019

“bhai jaan 5 star de dena” pic.twitter.com/sudezLA7RL — ItzALI (@Mr_A_Says) February 18, 2019

Mr Imran Khan has become the highest paid chauffeur in the world. Rs 20 billion US dollars for driving MBS--Mullah of the Business Society. https://t.co/emaGExLDjK — Mukhtar Lone????? (@Mukhtarlone6) February 18, 2019

Imran Khan driving Pakistan's economy literally pic.twitter.com/wSmkniDqgi — (@my2bit) February 18, 2019

MBS: So how long you have been driving uber? pic.twitter.com/eLhHUDiIbN — The Super Maan (@safeermaan) February 18, 2019

"Bhai jan 5 star de dena" — Saad (@OverLord_Xd) February 17, 2019

The Kind of love and respect PM imran khan has introduced by driving himself, his important state guests is too Sweet

No doubt he gets the same Respect in return! — نسرین (@Nas_k27) February 17, 2019

Welcome Mr. Crown prince, look How much our PM Imran khan love to host Driving car his self #CrownPrinceinPakistan pic.twitter.com/DkREJCYH1d — Nouman Khan (@Noumankkb) February 17, 2019

"Has Pakistan PM been given a new job? Seen him regularly chauffeuring around Arabs princes," quipped journalist Gul Bukhari on Twitter, after photographs of Imran Khan ferrying a Saudi prince went viral on social media on Monday.Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began his four-day regional visit by arriving in Pakistan on Sunday.Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan along with cabinet members, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and other high-profile officials received the prince and his entourage at Nur Khan Airbase.The crown prince was welcomed with a 21-gun salute by a contingent of the Armed forces amid much fanfare in the capital. A formation of JF-17 thunder jets and F-16 fighter jets escorted the plane of the Saudi royal after its entry into the Pakistani airspace.The trip comes days after a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.(Image: PID/AFP)While receiving him, Imran Khan broke protocol and personally drove the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in a Mercedes Benz to the official residence, where a welcome ceremony was held in his honour.(Image: AP)As soon as the photo surfaced on the microblogging site, several questioned and mocked Khan's decision to turn chauffeur for the prince.Others, however, weren't critical of Khan's gesture.