Imran Khan Turning Chauffeur For Saudi Crown Prince MBS is Driving Twitter Crazy
Setting aside protocol, Prime Minister Imran Khan personally drove Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to the official residence, where a welcome ceremony was held in his honour.
Image credit: AP
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began his four-day regional visit by arriving in Pakistan on Sunday.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan along with cabinet members, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and other high-profile officials received the prince and his entourage at Nur Khan Airbase.
The crown prince was welcomed with a 21-gun salute by a contingent of the Armed forces amid much fanfare in the capital. A formation of JF-17 thunder jets and F-16 fighter jets escorted the plane of the Saudi royal after its entry into the Pakistani airspace.
Pakistan Air Force Fighter aircraft escorting the VVIP aircraft of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. #CrownPrinceinPakistan #WelcomePrinceMBS #PakSaudiFriendship pic.twitter.com/CN9A3X1kPh— Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 17, 2019
The trip comes days after a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.
(Image: PID/AFP)
While receiving him, Imran Khan broke protocol and personally drove the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in a Mercedes Benz to the official residence, where a welcome ceremony was held in his honour.
(Image: AP)
As soon as the photo surfaced on the microblogging site, several questioned and mocked Khan's decision to turn chauffeur for the prince.
Has Pakistan PM been given a new job? Seen him regularly chauffeuring around Arabs princes. pic.twitter.com/zMeBox2EGn— Gul Bukhari (@GulBukhari) February 17, 2019
drivers union should intervene....only few jobs that are left are also being grabbed by VIPs... https://t.co/2eVxZATjJY— VISHWASKUMAR (@iamvishwaskumar) February 18, 2019
#ImranKhan after driving the saudi prince himself— ItzALI (@Mr_A_Says) February 18, 2019
“bhai jaan 5 star de dena” pic.twitter.com/sudezLA7RL
Mr Imran Khan has become the highest paid chauffeur in the world. Rs 20 billion US dollars for driving MBS--Mullah of the Business Society. https://t.co/emaGExLDjK— Mukhtar Lone????? (@Mukhtarlone6) February 18, 2019
Imran Khan driving Pakistan's economy literally pic.twitter.com/wSmkniDqgi— (@my2bit) February 18, 2019
Imran Khan: H..— The Super Maan (@safeermaan) February 18, 2019
MBS: So how long you have been driving uber? pic.twitter.com/eLhHUDiIbN
Imran Khan after driving the Saudi prince himself— Saad (@OverLord_Xd) February 17, 2019
"Bhai jan 5 star de dena"
Others, however, weren't critical of Khan's gesture.
The Kind of love and respect PM imran khan has introduced by driving himself, his important state guests is too Sweet— نسرین (@Nas_k27) February 17, 2019
No doubt he gets the same Respect in return!
Welcome Mr. Crown prince, look How much our PM Imran khan love to host Driving car his self #CrownPrinceinPakistan pic.twitter.com/DkREJCYH1d— Nouman Khan (@Noumankkb) February 17, 2019
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
- Pakistani Artistes Banned From Bollywood, SRK's Daughter Wants to Date a South Korean Singer
- Unable to Hold Herself Back, Neha Kakkar Once Again Breaks Down on the Sets of Reality Show
- Lord of The Rings, Celebrity Gossip: This AI is So Good at Writing That Its Creators Won't Release It
- Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Most Revealing Gown From Designer Thierry Mugler's 98' Collection
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s