Imran Khan Turning Chauffeur For Saudi Crown Prince MBS is Driving Twitter Crazy

Pakistan Air Force Fighter aircraft escorting the VVIP aircraft of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. #CrownPrinceinPakistan #WelcomePrinceMBS #PakSaudiFriendship pic.twitter.com/CN9A3X1kPh — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 17, 2019

Has Pakistan PM been given a new job? Seen him regularly chauffeuring around Arabs princes. pic.twitter.com/zMeBox2EGn — Gul Bukhari (@GulBukhari) February 17, 2019

drivers union should intervene....only few jobs that are left are also being grabbed by VIPs... https://t.co/2eVxZATjJY — VISHWASKUMAR (@iamvishwaskumar) February 18, 2019

#ImranKhan after driving the saudi prince himself

“bhai jaan 5 star de dena” pic.twitter.com/sudezLA7RL — ItzALI (@Mr_A_Says) February 18, 2019

Mr Imran Khan has become the highest paid chauffeur in the world. Rs 20 billion US dollars for driving MBS--Mullah of the Business Society. https://t.co/emaGExLDjK — Mukhtar Lone????? (@Mukhtarlone6) February 18, 2019

Imran Khan driving Pakistan's economy literally pic.twitter.com/wSmkniDqgi — (@my2bit) February 18, 2019

Imran Khan: H..



MBS: So how long you have been driving uber? pic.twitter.com/eLhHUDiIbN — The Super Maan (@safeermaan) February 18, 2019

Imran Khan after driving the Saudi prince himself

"Bhai jan 5 star de dena" — Saad (@OverLord_Xd) February 17, 2019

The Kind of love and respect PM imran khan has introduced by driving himself, his important state guests is too Sweet

No doubt he gets the same Respect in return! — نسرین (@Nas_k27) February 17, 2019

Welcome Mr. Crown prince, look How much our PM Imran khan love to host Driving car his self #CrownPrinceinPakistan pic.twitter.com/DkREJCYH1d — Nouman Khan (@Noumankkb) February 17, 2019