2-min read

Imran Khan Turning Chauffeur For Saudi Crown Prince MBS is Driving Twitter Crazy

Setting aside protocol, Prime Minister Imran Khan personally drove Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to the official residence, where a welcome ceremony was held in his honour.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 19, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
Imran Khan Turning Chauffeur For Saudi Crown Prince MBS is Driving Twitter Crazy
Image credit: AP
"Has Pakistan PM been given a new job? Seen him regularly chauffeuring around Arabs princes," quipped journalist Gul Bukhari on Twitter, after photographs of Imran Khan ferrying a Saudi prince went viral on social media on Monday.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began his four-day regional visit by arriving in Pakistan on Sunday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan along with cabinet members, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and other high-profile officials received the prince and his entourage at Nur Khan Airbase.

The crown prince was welcomed with a 21-gun salute by a contingent of the Armed forces amid much fanfare in the capital. A formation of JF-17 thunder jets and F-16 fighter jets escorted the plane of the Saudi royal after its entry into the Pakistani airspace.




The trip comes days after a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Imran-Khan-greets-Saudi-Arabian-Crown-Prince-Mohammed-bin-Salman

(Image: PID/AFP)

While receiving him, Imran Khan broke protocol and personally drove the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in a Mercedes Benz to the official residence, where a welcome ceremony was held in his honour.

Imran-Khan-with-Saudi-Arabias-Crown-Prince-Mohammed-bin-Salman

(Image: AP)

As soon as the photo surfaced on the microblogging site, several questioned and mocked Khan's decision to turn chauffeur for the prince.






















Others, however, weren't critical of Khan's gesture.





