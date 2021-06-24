Imran Khan's Ex-wife Reacts to Pakistan PM Linking Rapes to Women's Clothing

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been widely condemned for his recent comments on sexual assault and women’s clothing. The leader in a recent interview with HBO drew a comparison between women’s dresses and the rise of sexual crimes in the country. “If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men, unless they are robots. It’s just common sense." He further went on to justify how this “cultural imperialism" works and said, “Whatever is acceptable in our culture, must be accepted everywhere else. It’s not."

The remark drew ire from opposition and activists from across the globe. Recently, Mr Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Marcelle Goldsmith has reacted to the leader’s misogynistic remarks.

Taking to Twitter, the British film producer said, “And again. Sigh."

Her latest tweet came with an earlier tweet by her on April 8, when Mr Khan had blamed “fahashi" (vulgarity) for the rising instances of sexual violence in the country.

Her earlier tweet reads, “I remember years ago being in Saudi Arabia and an elderly woman in an abaya & niqab was lamenting the fact that when she went out she was followed & harassed by young men. The only way to get rid of them was to take her face covering OFF. The problem is not how women dress!"

Earlier, another user called, Reema Omer took to the micro-blogging platform to share the video and wrote, “Disappointing and frankly sickening to see PM Imran Khan repeat his victim blaming regarding reasons for sexual violence in Pakistan, Men are not “robots”, he says. If they see women in skimpy clothes, they will get “tempted” and some will resort to rape Shameful!"

Further, she added, “Earlier, PTI spokespersons argued the PM never attributed women’s dress to sexual violence but was speaking generally about pardah for both men and women. Here the PM leaves no room for any doubt (or spin). A pity the outcry earlier had no impact on him."

This is the interviewEarlier, PTI spokespersons argued the PM never attributed women’s dress to sexual violence but was speaking generally about pardah for both men and women Here the PM leaves no room for any doubt (or spin) A pity the outcry earlier had no impact on him pic.twitter.com/bHCBmFxvyv — Reema Omer (@reema_omer) June 21, 2021

Many on Twitter lashed out at the PM for terming men as ‘robots’ and making women bear the responsibilities of sexual crimes instigated against them. Khan was slammed for comparing women’s clothing leads to rape temptation.

