Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Reham Stays Super Calm While Being Called Names at UK Park

Reham Khan's video of a troll hurling questions at her isn't just jeering - it's borderline harassment.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2018, 8:03 PM IST
Reham Khan has been receiving a lot of hate recently. After the publication of her book, where she described her marriage with Imran Khan, the former cricketer and now soon to be Pakistan's Prime Minister, she received a lot of hate and backlash.

Reham was Imran Khan's second wife.

In a video that is being widely circulated on social media, an unknown woman is seen attacking Reham Khan while she is sitting in a park in the UK.

The video states, "Reham Khan was hiding in a park giving interview to Indian media."

The woman who attacks Reham Khan attacks the camera hurling sneers at her, without giving her a chance to respond.

 

As one watches the video, it becomes increasingly obvious that the anonymous woman isn't out to actually ask questions or get answers - her only purpose is to harass Reham.

While the woman can be seen asking questions like, "Are you jealous of Bushra?" (Imran Khan's new wife) Reham tries to answer her, telling the woman that "You can either talk to me or with me," and "Should I answer your question one by one?" even as the woman keeps talking over Reham.

Twitter, however, has praises for Reham for dealing with the woman in the way she did.



















Some even called out the absurdity of the video - where Reham was "hiding" in an open public place - as the anonymous woman stated, and also on how this is more than just casual trolling - it is harassment.







As Twitter users correctly pointed out, this is more than perhaps just jest - Reham didn't end up finishing the interview she was shooting.

