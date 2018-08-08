Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Reham Stays Super Calm While Being Called Names at UK Park



You can disagree with Reham, don't believe what she writes or says but there is simply no reason to harrass her in public spaces. Rude and fascist beahviour. pic.twitter.com/TvHtEHOvWf

— Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) August 7, 2018



This trolling of anyone is shameful and obnoxious. Good on @RehamKhan1 for keeping it dignified https://t.co/1lLwkey9AX



— SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 7, 2018





Women harassing fellow women for the pleasure of powerful corrupt men is a big reason why misogyny and patriarchy continues to thrive. @RehamKhan1 shows how to handle bullying behavior with class. https://t.co/D0Nh0OH8FA

— Dr. Ahad 🌱 (@DrPAhad) August 6, 2018



I'm belittling the rudeness of that woman AWSKING QUESSHUNS and not bothering to even listen to the answers.



— Bina Shah (@BinaShah) August 7, 2018





All the video did was made me a fan of @RehamKhan1 for being so patient & tolerating troll harassment - the PTI supporter should spend less time harassing another woman & stop leader worshipping someone who has been aggressively against women rights & pro Taliban justice. https://t.co/BAEEPcXKQB

— Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) August 7, 2018



I am impressed by her composure and class. The questioner was just trolling her.



— Shantanu (@shantanub) August 7, 2018





And this stupid youthi girl is heard in this video saying repeatedly that Reham was "hiding" in this public park. Imagine the dumbness.

— Marvi Sirmed (@marvisirmed) August 7, 2018



The woman harassing @RehamKhan1 is an embarrassment to women. Exactly the kind of PTI cult followers who will tweet to Jemima all day to come to PK, and tell Reham her chapter is closed. The UK has harassment laws, I sincerely hope she is refrained from ever doing this again.



— Alia Chughtai (@AliaChughtai) August 7, 2018



Reham Khan has been receiving a lot of hate recently. After the publication of her book, where she described her marriage with Imran Khan, the former cricketer and now soon to be Pakistan's Prime Minister, she received a lot of hate and backlash.Reham was Imran Khan's second wife.In a video that is being widely circulated on social media, an unknown woman is seen attacking Reham Khan while she is sitting in a park in the UK.The video states, "Reham Khan was hiding in a park giving interview to Indian media."The woman who attacks Reham Khan attacks the camera hurling sneers at her, without giving her a chance to respond.As one watches the video, it becomes increasingly obvious that the anonymous woman isn't out to actually ask questions or get answers - her only purpose is to harass Reham.While the woman can be seen asking questions like, "Are you jealous of Bushra?" (Imran Khan's new wife) Reham tries to answer her, telling the woman that "You can either talk to me or with me," and "Should I answer your question one by one?" even as the woman keeps talking over Reham.Twitter, however, has praises for Reham for dealing with the woman in the way she did.Some even called out the absurdity of the video - where Reham was "hiding" in an open public place - as the anonymous woman stated, and also on how this is more than just casual trolling - it is harassment.As Twitter users correctly pointed out, this is more than perhaps just jest - Reham didn't end up finishing the interview she was shooting.