In 2019, Indian Politicians Still Think ‘Wearing Petticoat and Bangles’ is an Insult

Shame on you Gaurav Bhatia , you you are bound to honour the guarantee of non discrimination based on sex , this is a blatant sexist remark , apologise, or you cannot be designated a senior Advocate @ScbaIndia @maneeshchhibber @barandbench @LiveLawIndia @FeminismInIndia @BDUTT https://t.co/pk4nVNLRIx — indira jaising (@IJaising) March 6, 2019

One more sleep of tongue of Gaurav Bhatia. Shame on you BJP & it’s Official Speaker. Is this Women Empowerment you guys are talking. Before a lady Anchor @RubikaLiyaquat you are saying Bangles & Petticoat are sign of Weakness. #Shame #BJPkaJhoothSabseMazboot pic.twitter.com/XysSks5l08 — Vishal Bansod (@VishalBansod11) March 5, 2019

What have we come to! The Supreme Court Bar Association Secretary, Gaurav Bhatia and BJP spokesperson openly insulting women asking his copanelist to wear "petticoat" (underskirt) and "churis" (bangles)! Shame on him! So much for respect of women.@IJaising @sunetrac @ameetasinh pic.twitter.com/FfR0iiQXjn — Avani Bansal (@bansalavani) March 6, 2019

pic.twitter.com/1UI5qpZG6O pic.twitter.com/4T5fZNvQgj — Pradeep പ്രദീപ് प्रदीप பிரதீப் (@Pradeep_tk) March 6, 2019

What is that scares Indian men the most? Probably, wearing bangles! So much so, that a humble piece of jewellery has become the most dreaded swear words of our times, and our politicians’ go to weapon when hurling abuses at each other.The newest addition to their repository of cuss words is ‘petticoat pehenlo’ (wear a petticoat), all thanks to Guarav Bhatia, national spokesperson of BJP.During a recent news debate, the senior BJP leader asked his co-panelist Rohan Gupta, Congress’ National Media Coordinator, to “go wear petticoat” and followed it by “Choodiyan peheniyeh (wear bangles)”. Call it hypocrisy or misogyny, this sexist tirade comes from someone who has a tweet on Nirmala Sitharam touching the feet of a martyr’s mother pinned on his timeline. A man who is praising a woman defence minister is using feminine accessories to attack a rival’s manhood. Height of male hypocrisy!?Mr Bhatia, here’s a fact check for you. The woman you are praising is also wearing petticoat and bangles and well she is the defence minister of the country.But then again, why just blame the BJP spokesperson? After all, he belongs to the same group of Indian men who worship goddess Durga but think women are inferior to them.From the day she takes shape in the womb, a woman faces hurdles at every phase of her life. Female infanticide, sexual harassment, domestic violence, discrimination, pay gap are just to name a few. If she can bravely face all the shit the world throws at her, then how can her femininity be a sign of her weakness?It is ironic how leaders who speak of women empowerment are the same leaders who end up reinforcing age-old misogynistic ideas in some way or the other.If you think wearing bangles is an insult, then you really need to do something about your fragile male ego! Your toxic masculinity is doing more harm than good to your own male species.This is not just us, but countless other netizens on social media are calling out your misogny!