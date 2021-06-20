In a First, BMC Appoints Tree Surgeon to Study and Save Vulnerable Trees in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started a unique initiative to help assess old trees and protect them from falling by employing a tree surgeon. Also known as arborist or arboriculturist, they cultivate, manage and study old trees and prune them to protect them from harm. Arborist Vaibhav Raje has been appointed as part of BMC’s D-ward, that includes places like Malabar hill, Tardeo and Peddar Road in Mumbai. Raje is expected to study around 100-150 trees of the areas which will to reduce loss of trees and also avert accidents in any way.

Raje spoke to news agency ANI where he explained the purpose an arborist. the work of an arborist and said, “A lot of times when floods occur, or there is a heavy downpour, or even due to other reasons, trees tend to fall, due to decaying trunks, fungal infection or loose roots. Such things cannot be seen from the outside. To reduce the risk of accidents and prevent them from falling, I have been appointed to identify them in advance and work on them."

Mumbai | Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation appoints a tree surgeon to protect vulnerable trees from falling, on a pilot project basis"We record physical attributes of tree & look for structural defects. We'll do a risk assessment on 100-150 trees," says arborist Vaibhav Raje pic.twitter.com/pmvFL5twTC — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

He added, “First physical attributes of the trees are recorded. Then we identify structural, physiological defects, presence of any decay or disease, condition of the soil and roots, along with the condition of the site where it is growing."

“It is a good approach in urban tree management. We get a base map on the trees under of high-risk and low-risk. It builds a road map to work on the trees. It is like preparing a medical history of trees," he said. Raje said he is happy that people are now finally realising the importance of having tree surgeons and feels happy to work for Mumbai.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar also said that the BMC is trying to promote indigenous trees which hold the ground for many years. They will analyse the results of this pilot project and then take a call whether to implement this in entire Mumbai or not.

