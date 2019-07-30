Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

In a First, IAF Wing Commander Performed Daring 'Wing Suit Jump' on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Wing commander Tarun Chaudhri performed the feat from a height of from 8500 feet. This is the first time that a member of the Indian Air Force has performed the wingsuit jump.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 30, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
In a First, IAF Wing Commander Performed Daring 'Wing Suit Jump' on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Image credit: Twitter
A Wing Commander has become the first Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot to make a wingsuit jump from 8500 feet.

Tarun Chaudhri achieved the feat during Kargil Diwas celebrations in Jodhpur on July 21, the IAF said in a tweet.

“This is the First IAF Wing Suit Skydive Jump by a pilot who has flown and captained the same type of helicopter," the tweet said.

The first-of-its-kind jump at an organised gathering by Indian Air Force was accomplished by Chaudhri from a Mi-17 helicopter from an altitude of 8500 feet.

The feat was the “deepest imprint of ethos and professionalism of IAF,” the force said in another tweet while tagging the Ministry of Defence.

Since 1999, the Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 in India to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' by Indian armed forces against Pakistani intruders in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Air Force played a decisive role in changing the tide of the war in India’s favour.

This year too, Kargil Diwas celebrations were held across the country to remember the sacrifices of brave hearts from the armed forces who laid down their lives to ensure India’s victory over Pakistan.

