In a First, IAF Wing Commander Performed Daring 'Wing Suit Jump' on Kargil Vijay Diwas

A Wing Commander has become the first Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot to make a wingsuit jump from 8500 feet.

Tarun Chaudhri achieved the feat during Kargil Diwas celebrations in Jodhpur on July 21, the IAF said in a tweet.

“This is the First IAF Wing Suit Skydive Jump by a pilot who has flown and captained the same type of helicopter," the tweet said.

Chronicles of IAF Adventure: Wg Cdr Tarun Chaudhri SC achieved a milestone by accomplishing WINGSUIT SKYDIVE JUMP on 21 July 19. This is the First IAF Wing Suit Skydive Jump by a pilot who has flown and captained the same type of helicopter. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 30, 2019

The first-of-its-kind jump at an organised gathering by Indian Air Force was accomplished by Chaudhri from a Mi-17 helicopter from an altitude of 8500 feet.

The jump was accomplished from a Mi-17 helicopter from an altitude of 8500 feet.This was the first flying wing suit jump demonstration at an organised gathering. The jump was undertaken during the Kargil Diwas celebrations at Air Force Station Jodhpur on 21-22 Jul 19. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 30, 2019

The feat was the “deepest imprint of ethos and professionalism of IAF,” the force said in another tweet while tagging the Ministry of Defence.

The feat is the deepest imprint of ethos and professionalism of IAF , be it adventures or operations.Congratulations & Touch the Sky with Glory!!!@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/Bqy6eTXhBg — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 30, 2019

Since 1999, the Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 in India to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' by Indian armed forces against Pakistani intruders in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Air Force played a decisive role in changing the tide of the war in India’s favour.

This year too, Kargil Diwas celebrations were held across the country to remember the sacrifices of brave hearts from the armed forces who laid down their lives to ensure India’s victory over Pakistan.