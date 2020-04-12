BUZZ

2-MIN READ

In a First, Kerala Churches Live Stream Easter Service amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Several churches conducted Easter service online this Easter as families stayed at home | Image credit: ANI

Several churches took their services online and live streamed them with priests reading out prayers from their homes.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
For the first time, the Christian community in Kerala on Sunday celebrated Easter in their homes due to the national lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Traditionally, the faithful throng churches early in the morning for the Easter Sunday mass. After the mass ends, priests hand out cake and at some places, even a spook of wine is served.

The cake and wine symbolizes that the six-week-long lent is over, when people turn vegetarian and avoid the consumption of alcohol.

But this Sunday due to the global health crisis, it was just the priest and four of his associates running through the rituals, with the doors of all churches closed to the general public. Nevertheless, several churches took their services online with priests reading out prayers from their homes.

Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil, of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church, for instance, led Easter service at the chapel at the Major Archbishop'a house in Kochi. Prayers were live streamed on social media and thousands tuned it to watch.

But at homes in Kerala, it looked like any other normal Easter.

The day started with the Easter breakfast, which includes 'appam' (rice flour pancakes), chicken stew, beef roast, while at some places duck is the important non vegetarian dish, besides steamed bananas, egg roast and cake.

The Easter lunch also has a wide spread and of late, many prefer to have a steaming hot plate biryani or fried rice with a non vegetarian dish.

However the only thing missing from the dining table, this time, is fish after state government officials in the past one week seized over 50,000 kg of stale fish from across Kerala.

Another miss this time was the alcohol as all bars and retail vends were shut down due to the lockdown.

Christians account for 61.41 lakh people of the state's 33.4 million population.

(With inputs from IANS)

