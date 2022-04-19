In a First, Single Caller Files Over 12,000 Noise Complaints With Dublin Airport Authority

Instances of passengers filing complaints against airports are never surprising. These complaints let the aviation authorities get an idea about where their services aren’t up to the mark. It is, however, a little difficult to contemplate what the problem is when an airport receives more than 12,000 complaints. On top of that, all these complaints have come from a single person.

The person embarked on a complaint filing spree in the year 2020. It started with the individual filing 6,227 complaints. The complaints continued even during the pandemic when there was negligible air traffic there.

In 2021, the person filed more than 12,000 complaints with the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA). On average, it was 34 cases per day. These complaints comprised 90% of all the noise complaints the Dublin authority is receiving on an annual basis.

Talking about noise complaints, the number was 1,500 before this person started calling. However, by 2021, the number of complaints had risen to 13,569. The noise affected areas are Portmarnock, Swords, the Ward, and St Margaret’s. According to a DAA spokesperson, handling aircraft noise was the joint responsibility of Dublin Airport, the Irish Aviation Authority, and airlines using the airport.

There is no stopping the complaints filed by this person even in 2022. This person has filed 5,276 complaints in the first three months of 2022. It is an average of 59 cases per day.

Several reports are disclosing new and interesting facts related to this unidentified person. According to reports, the caller is from Ongar in northwest Dublin. According to authorities, a major increase in complaints with DAA since 2019 is due to this person only.

Majorly, DAA is receiving complaints from residents living near Dublin airport. Complaints are also filed by residents residing near the flight path of planes.

