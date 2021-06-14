In a First, Three Women Turn Forest Guards Deployed At 14,500 Feet in Uttarakhand

Three women have become the first in the country to guard the forests situated at 14,500 feet above sea level in Nanda Devi, Uttarakhand. Roshni Negi, 25, Durga Sati, 32, and Mamta Kanwasi, 33 have become the first women to be given the job of guarding the forests surrounding the second highest peak in the country. According to a report by The Times of India, the trio took the initiative to break the glass ceiling. Women forest guards were restricted to Laata region of Nanda Devi forests which was situated at 11,150 feet above sea level. However, the three forest guards wanted to change that and wondered if they do not raise the question now then there may not be another time. Speaking to the news daily, Roshni said that the three colleagues joined the forest service to serve the country and nature.

Hence on June 1, the trio of forest guards trekked to Bhelta at 11,800 feet above sea level and then went to Lata Khark at 12,800 feet above sea level. They gradually trekked to elevated heights and went to Jhandidhara at 13,800 feet. The report mentions that the three of them returned to Lata Khark, from where they went to Dharasi at 14,500 feet above sea level, which is now where they have been deployed. The guards proved their capabilities by successfully completing the trek and shattering stereotypes.

Mamta said that as forest guards they patrol the area to protect rare animals and plants. They are aware of the omnipresent threat of poachers, even at the high altitudes. Their job also includes checking water sources and seeing if anything appears amiss from a security point of view. With this new development, the forest department has entrusted the responsibility of ensuring the safety of the territory to three young women.

