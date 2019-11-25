Take the pledge to vote

In a 'Game Changer' Research Scientists May Have Discovered the Fifth Force of Nature

Currently, Physics is governed by four forces — gravitational, electromagnetic, strong and weak.

Trending Desk

November 25, 2019, 6:06 PM IST
Portable 3D Skin Printer Can Heal Wounds in Minutes (Representative Image photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ PeopleImages/ Istock.com)
Scientists from the Hungarian Academy of Sciences say they have found a fifth force of nature that will, in the long run, help them realise better how the universe functions. Study authors have said they have found a new particle called X17, which does not have a description, as of yet.

The new particle was discovered by scientists while they were studying how helium atom emitted light as it decayed, reported CNN. Currently, Physics is governed by four forces — gravitational, electromagnetic, strong and weak.

Speaking about the discovery, Attila Krasznahorkay, lead author of the study told the news website that it was the second time his team had detected the new particle, adding, “X17 could be a particle, which connects our visible world with the dark matter.” The particle has been dubbed X17 because it has a mass of 17 megaelectronvolts, the report further added.

Professor of physics and astronomy at the University of California at Irvine, Jonathan Feng, said, "This would be a no-brainer Nobel Prize." His has been following the team's work for years and said the research could be a game changer.

The report further mentions that more sightings of the fifth force could lead scientists zero in on a name for it, understand how it works and find out ways to develop its power.

