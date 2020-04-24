BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

In a Heartbreaking Twitter Thread, US Woman Puts Her Paintings on Sale for Mother's Cancer Treatment

In a Heartbreaking Twitter Thread, US Woman Puts Her Paintings on Sale for Mother's Cancer Treatment

The woman had to take the emotionally difficult situation as her mother was detected with cancer just a day after losing her job and had to undergo an emergency surgery.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 11:31 AM IST
Share this:

To raise money for her mother’s treatment, a US-based woman on Wednesday took to Twitter to fire sell her paintings. The woman had to take the step as her mother was detected to have cancer, just a day after losing her job.

The finances seem to be difficult for the mother-daughter duo over the last one month.

In a heartbreaking post, the woman, who according to her Twitter bio is an artist, said that her mother is scheduled to undergo a surgery soon.

“Monday Mom found out she was losing her job. Today she found out she has cancer. She's having emergency surgery in the AM. She missed last month's mortgage payment to pay for the biopsies. I'm fireselling my paintings to raise the cash she needs. Thread includes photos & prices,” the tweet read.

She posted the photographs of her paintings in the long Twitter thread and priced the between 25 USD and 35 USD. One of the paintings is also 200USD. The decision to part with her paintings seems to difficult for her as she wrote in one of the tweets that she never thought that she would sell all her paintings.

“Sorry - I had to stop and cry for a few minutes. I wasn't expecting to sell any of them,” she wrote.

Her mother has undergone a surgery now and the woman later thanked people for their love and support and for buying her paintings at a time when she had no source of money.

"Mom's out of surgery. Waiting to hear what Doc says. I got to tell Mom we caught her mortgage up before she went in. Now I get to tell her we covered bills for this month too. I'm beyond grateful for your help. I couldn't have done this without y'all Red heartRed heartRed heart Words aren't enough," she wrote.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres