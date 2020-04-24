In a Heartbreaking Twitter Thread, US Woman Puts Her Paintings on Sale for Mother's Cancer Treatment

To raise money for her mother’s treatment, a US-based woman on Wednesday took to Twitter to fire sell her paintings. The woman had to take the step as her mother was detected to have cancer, just a day after losing her job.

The finances seem to be difficult for the mother-daughter duo over the last one month.



In a heartbreaking post, the woman, who according to her Twitter bio is an artist, said that her mother is scheduled to undergo a surgery soon.

“Monday Mom found out she was losing her job. Today she found out she has cancer. She's having emergency surgery in the AM. She missed last month's mortgage payment to pay for the biopsies. I'm fireselling my paintings to raise the cash she needs. Thread includes photos & prices,” the tweet read.



Monday Mom found out she was losing her job. Today she found out she has cancer. She's having emergency surgery in the AM. She missed last month's mortgage payment to pay for the biopsies. I'm fireselling my paintings to raise the cash she needs. Thread includes photos & prices. — Mabs ٩(^ᴗ^)۶ (@Dammit__Woman) April 22, 2020

She posted the photographs of her paintings in the long Twitter thread and priced the between 25 USD and 35 USD. One of the paintings is also 200USD. The decision to part with her paintings seems to difficult for her as she wrote in one of the tweets that she never thought that she would sell all her paintings.

“Sorry - I had to stop and cry for a few minutes. I wasn't expecting to sell any of them,” she wrote.



Sorry - I had to stop and cry for a few minutes. I wasn't expecting to sell any of them. For those who asked -

Cashapp - $dammitwoman

PayPal - marybethblevins@gmail.com

Same for Zelle.

Venmo @mary-blevins-15

Thank you so much ❤️ — Mabs ٩(^ᴗ^)۶ (@Dammit__Woman) April 22, 2020

I'm stepping away to take a breather and rest. I will post more paintings that I haven't sold yet in the morning and reply to people I couldn't get to tonight. ❤️ Thank you again so so much. My mom and I are in disbelief at the support you've given us ❤️ — Mabs ٩(^ᴗ^)۶ (@Dammit__Woman) April 23, 2020

Just woke up to all of the paintings I posted yesterday being sold. I'm double-checking this. I'm also posting more today. ❤️ Never in my wildest dreams did I expect so many people to help us ❤️ I'm trying to be professional w/ good service but also sobs I love y'all so much! — Mabs ٩(^ᴗ^)۶ (@Dammit__Woman) April 23, 2020

Her mother has undergone a surgery now and the woman later thanked people for their love and support and for buying her paintings at a time when she had no source of money.

"Mom's out of surgery. Waiting to hear what Doc says. I got to tell Mom we caught her mortgage up before she went in. Now I get to tell her we covered bills for this month too. I'm beyond grateful for your help. I couldn't have done this without y'all Red heartRed heartRed heart Words aren't enough," she wrote.

