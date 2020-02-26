English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
2-MIN READ

In a Heartfelt Act, Old Man Takes Multiple Trips to Feed Thirsty Dog Water With Bare Hands

Posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, the 19-second clip showed an old man, bent with age, bringing water to a dog in his palms.

One small act of kindness can make someone’s whole day beautiful. A video posted on Twitter recently of a man offering water to a dog has left the social media mushy and teary.

The post was captioned, “You have not lived your day, until you have done something for someone who can never repay you”.

As the canine finishes drinking once, the man slowly walks back to the tap, again collects water in his palms and offers it to the dog. The four-legged being takes a step back before going in to drink the water from his hands.

The tweet went on to garner over 9.8K views and 1.5K likes.

Several users commented on the positivity that the video puts forward.

One user wrote, “Be good, goodness rebounds”.

Another wrote at a time when everything is filled with toxicity, this Twitter handle was spreading “positivity and love”.

A user said the video was heartwarming.

One Twitter user wrote about a concept in Jainism of ‘Jeeva Daya’ that can be more commonly summarized as ‘Live and Let Live’.

Another user wrote that in an era where most of the people were running after money, power and greed; some were born with big hearts and spread love.

