In a Heartfelt Gesture, Single Mom Battling Covid Receives Care Package From Mail Carrier

The world still reels under the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has not only disrupted world order but has also changed the way we go about our normal lives. Even though the news around for months has been about loss of lives and the virus’ global spread, periodically it has also shown how people have risen to the occasion to help others in such testing times.

One such postal worker in the United States is being hailed by netizens after she went out of her way to surprise a single mother who was in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 . According to a CNN report, United States Postal Service (USPS) worker Mary knew one such mom on her route in Houston, hence she took it upon herself to drop off a care package other than just the family’s mail.

Lisette LeJeune tested positive for the virus earlier in December and was having a tough time while recovering at her home and taking care of her sons. LeJeune had notified her local postal carrier Mary to drop her mail in a bucket, so that the mail worker wouldn’t have to risk touching any object.

Surprisingly Mary turned up at her doorstep a few days later to deliver a package that included a get well soon card, canned soup, crackers, cookies and other goodies. But when LeJeune noticed a bag at her front door last week, she thought it was from a relative, until she saw the note inside.

She also found a recording from her doorbell camera of the gift being dropped off by Mary. Deeply touched by this kind gesture, LeJeune took to Facebook and shared the incident with the world. She cited the incident is the ‘sweetest thing’ that happened to her and made her entire year. She related her Covid-19 ordeal, including the home quarantine period and how she was surprised to find a care package from the mail worker even after notifying her about her family being affected by the virus.

LeJeune also told CNN that her three-year-old always waves at Mary when they see her and there were some special treats for him such as gummy candy and orange juice. She was afraid as the orange juice kept running out and was surprised that morning to find the beverage at her porch along with other snacks.

LeJeune and both her sons have now recovered and tested negative for the virus and were able to end their quarantine on Sunday.

Now as she can step out, LeJeune is looking forward to reciprocating Mary’s kind gesture and appreciating her kindness.