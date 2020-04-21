BUZZ

1-MIN READ

In a Heartwarming Gesture, Indian Policeman Feeds Banana to Armless Monkey

The the policeman wearing a face mask is seen feeding the monkey with one hand, while he is talking over the phone.

The lockdown in view of coronavirus pandemic has affected the stray animals as they are not getting to eat. People are making efforts at their end to ensure that the animals do not go hungry. In one such incident, a policeman was recently seen feeding bananas to an amputee monkey.

The video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media and the cop has been praised for his heartwarming gesture. The the policeman wearing a face mask can be seen sitting on a chair outside a police station. He is seen feeding the monkey with one hand, while he is talking over the phone.

The video was shared by Twitter user Khusbhoo Soni and wrote, "Police officer feeding an amputee monkey."

The video has been shared widely with 1,74,000 views and 11,000 likes.

People were moved by the thoughtful gesture of the cop.

"Can someone let me know which station is this I would like to thank the gentleman," wrote one user.

"Respects to this gentleman police officer Folded hands," commented another user.

Here are a few more comments:


