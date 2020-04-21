In a Heartwarming Gesture, Indian Policeman Feeds Banana to Armless Monkey

The lockdown in view of coronavirus pandemic has affected the stray animals as they are not getting to eat. People are making efforts at their end to ensure that the animals do not go hungry. In one such incident, a policeman was recently seen feeding bananas to an amputee monkey.

The video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media and the cop has been praised for his heartwarming gesture. The the policeman wearing a face mask can be seen sitting on a chair outside a police station. He is seen feeding the monkey with one hand, while he is talking over the phone.

The video was shared by Twitter user Khusbhoo Soni and wrote, "Police officer feeding an amputee monkey."

