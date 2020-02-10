Take the pledge to vote

In a 'Lucky' Case This Mother Infected with Coronavirus Gives Birth to a Healthy Boy

Since the positive news surfaced online, social media has been abuzz with reactions with netizens calling the boy 'lucky'

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 4:19 PM IST
Representative Image: Reuters

A woman who was found positive for coronavirus gave birth to a boy without the infection in eastern China's Zhejiang province.

The infant was born at the Children’s Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou and tested negative for the nucleic acid test related to coronavirus, reported China Xinhua News.

He will be tested again to confirm the lack of the infection at the facility.

A video was shared by the agency on Twitter where the hospital staff is seen taking special caution to keep the child safe. The clip that has been viewed more than 12, 000 times shows the doctors pose with a ‘thumbs up’ as one holds the little boy in arms.

Since the positive news surfaced online, social media has been abuzz with reactions with netizens calling the boy 'lucky'

While few wrote, "News of HOPE" and "Let's hope it stays that way," others also thronged to the comment's section to express their views.

However, not everyone has been this lucky. A few days ago, a boy was born to a 27-year-old woman identified as Xiaoyan at Wuhan Union Hospital on February 2, reported Reuters. The baby was safely delivered through the cesarean section, but unfortunately was found to be infected with the virus within 30 hours after being born.

Doctor Zhao Yin performed the surgery and stated the mother was suspected of being infected with the virus and her condition was near deterioration.

According to CNN, China’s National Health Commission confirmed that as of February 9, the death toll due to the coronavirus in China is 908. The worldwide death toll is 910 and global number of confirmed coronavirus cases over 40,000, with the majority being from China.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
