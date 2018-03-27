GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
In a Major Gaffe, Amit Shah Calls BJP's Yeddyurappa 'Most Corrupt'

While accusing the Congress government in Karnataka, Shah said that if there was a competition for the most corrupt government, 'Yeddyurappa government would be number one'.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 27, 2018, 3:58 PM IST
BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday embarrassed the BJP and state party chief B S Yeddyurappa with his apparent slip of the tongue.

Shah who was addressing the press after the Election Commission announced the dates for the Karnataka elections said, "if there were ever a competition for the most corrupt government then the (BJP's) Yeddyurappa government would come first".

All this happened when Yeddyurappa, BJP's candidate for chief minister in the Karnataka Assembly elections, was seated next to him.

Another leader sitting next to Shah immediately informed him about the gaffe and Shah then corrected himself and said that he meant "Siddaramaiah would come first in a competition for the most corrupt government" but the damage had already been done.

The video of Shah's slip of tongue is now being circulated on the microblogging site with Congress saying that finally, the BJP chief spoke the truth.




















Congress leader and current chief minister Siddaramaiah called the BJP president "the Shah of Lies" and said he's finally speaking the truth.




Read full article
