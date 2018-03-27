In a Major Gaffe, Amit Shah Calls BJP's Yeddyurappa 'Most Corrupt'

Now that the BJP IT cell has announced Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video!



Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever...



BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday embarrassed the BJP and state party chief B S Yeddyurappa with his apparent slip of the tongue.Shah who was addressing the press after the Election Commission announced the dates for the Karnataka elections said, "if there were ever a competition for the most corrupt government then the (BJP's) Yeddyurappa government would come first".All this happened when Yeddyurappa, BJP's candidate for chief minister in the Karnataka Assembly elections, was seated next to him.Another leader sitting next to Shah immediately informed him about the gaffe and Shah then corrected himself and said that he meant "Siddaramaiah would come first in a competition for the most corrupt government" but the damage had already been done.The video of Shah's slip of tongue is now being circulated on the microblogging site with Congress saying that finally, the BJP chief spoke the truth.Congress leader and current chief minister Siddaramaiah called the BJP president "the Shah of Lies" and said he's finally speaking the truth.