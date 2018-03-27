In a Major Gaffe, Amit Shah Calls BJP's Yeddyurappa 'Most Corrupt'
While accusing the Congress government in Karnataka, Shah said that if there was a competition for the most corrupt government, 'Yeddyurappa government would be number one'.
While accusing the Congress government in Karnataka, Shah said that if there was a competition for the most corrupt government, 'Yeddyurappa government would be number one'.
Shah who was addressing the press after the Election Commission announced the dates for the Karnataka elections said, "if there were ever a competition for the most corrupt government then the (BJP's) Yeddyurappa government would come first".
All this happened when Yeddyurappa, BJP's candidate for chief minister in the Karnataka Assembly elections, was seated next to him.
Another leader sitting next to Shah immediately informed him about the gaffe and Shah then corrected himself and said that he meant "Siddaramaiah would come first in a competition for the most corrupt government" but the damage had already been done.
The video of Shah's slip of tongue is now being circulated on the microblogging site with Congress saying that finally, the BJP chief spoke the truth.
Now that the BJP IT cell has announced Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2018
Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever...
True. pic.twitter.com/UYqGDZuKyR
Truth shall prevail. Truth has its own ways to come out, listen to Amit Shah himself exposing BJP CM candidate Yedurappa's corruption model..:)) pic.twitter.com/SDF0KB9nKg— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 27, 2018
The Truth can never be Suppressed.— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) March 27, 2018
Even Amit Shah agrees that Yeddyurappa led the Most Corrupt Government ever. #BJP420 pic.twitter.com/KJdSGVIuO5
In retrospect, I was always wrong about Amit Shah Ji. He does occasionally speak the truth. :-)) #BSYeddyurappa https://t.co/wmi4DA2Ues— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 27, 2018
Who knew @AmitShah could also speak the truth- we all concur with you Amit ji @BSYBJP is the most corrupt! pic.twitter.com/GFbTF3Mg7H— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) March 27, 2018
"Honesty is the first chapter in the book of wisdom" - Glad that Amit Shah ji is willing to take that road. He made it clear today that Yeddyurappa's Govt will be No. 1 corrupt Govt in the country. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/truJm7EQVq— Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) March 27, 2018
Congress leader and current chief minister Siddaramaiah called the BJP president "the Shah of Lies" and said he's finally speaking the truth.
The #ShahOfLies finally speaks truth. Thank you @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/WczQdUfw5U— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 27, 2018
