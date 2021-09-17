In Abu Dhabi, World's Fastest Roller Coaster for Formula One Experience

Get ready to experience a feeling similar to a Formula One racing driver at Abu Dhabi’s Ferrari World theme park. The world’s largest indoor theme park has the world’s fastest roller coaster, the Formula Rossa roller coaster.

The rollercoaster’s speed boasts of 0 to 60mph (97km/h) in just 2 seconds. The idea of the Formula Rossa roller coaster is entirely based on Formula one race. The roller coaster cars are made similar in look to the F1 Supercars. The elevated railroad track was designed keeping in mind the speed of the ride, which is perfect for high speed.

The roller coaster uses hydraulic launch systems similar to aircraft carriers and steam catapults. The track is designed with steep slopes, many tight turns, and inversions. The journey on the Formula Rossa rollercoaster will take your breath away. The purpose of this entire journey is to pass on the fun of Formula One driving to its riders.

During the ride, it’s important to follow all the rules and one should take special care of safety. When you are travelling at 240km/h, you would have to wear special glasses to protect your eyes, because the speed is so high that during this the possibility of dust, sand or insects getting into the eyes increases.

If precaution is not taken and any particles of sand or dust enter the eye in the middle of such a speed, then it could prove to be harmful. The constant speed of the rollercoaster does not have the physiological effect on the body as a varied movement.

Formula Rossa rollercoaster was started in October 2010 and took the title of the fastest roller coaster from the Kingda Ka in New Jersey, US, which reaches speeds of 128mph.

However, by the year 2023, In Saudi Arabia will have an even higher speed roller coaster at Six Flags Qiddiya.

